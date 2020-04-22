Rigid Foams Industry Global Insights, Industry Analysis & Growing Opportunities By 2025

The Latest Research Report published by Global Reports Store on ‘Rigid Foams Industry Forecast 2019-2025’. Which contains 120 Pages, 80 Figures, and Tables, With a detailed description of past, present, and future of Rigid Foams Industry along with 15 Companies detailed profile analysis. Global Rigid Foams industry valued approximately USD 48.04 Billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.50% over the forecast period 2017-2025. The key drivers of the rigid foam Industry are increasing usage of rigid foam in the building & construction industry.

Market Player in ‘Rigid Foams Industry’:

DOW Chemical Company

Huntsman Corporation

Covestro AG

JSP Corporation

Roger Corporation

Borealis AG

Armacell International S.A.

Sealed Air Corporation

Zotefoams PL.

Market Segmentation:

By Type:

Polyurethane (PUR/PIR) Foam

Polyethylene Foam

Polystyrene Foam

Polypropylene Foams

Polyvinyl Chloride Foam

By End Use:

Building & Construction

Appliances

Packaging

Automotive

By Region

North America (USA, Canada)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Rest of Europe)

APAC (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

RoW (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

High lite Form This Research Report:

1 Business Overview: An exhaustive description of the companies operation and business divisions.

2 Corporate Strategy: Analyst’s summarisation of the companies business strategy.

3 SWOT Analysis: A detail analysis of company Strength, Weakness, Opportunity, and Threats.

4 Company History: Progression of key events associated with the company.

5 Major Products and Services: A list of major Products, Services, and Brands of the company.

6 Key Competitors: A list of key competitors to the company.

7 Important Locations and subsidiaries: a list and contact details of key locations and subsidiaries of the company.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

Chapter 1: Executive summary

Chapter 2: Scope of the report

Chapter 3: Market research methodology

Chapter 4: Introduction

Chapter 5: Market landscape

Chapter 6: Market segmentation by product

Chapter 7: Key leading countries

Chapter 8: Market drivers

Chapter 9: Impact of drivers

