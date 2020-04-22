Rigid Foams Industry Global Insights, Industry Analysis & Growing Opportunities By 2025

The Latest Research Report published by Global Reports Store on ‘Rigid Foams Industry Forecast 2019-2025’. Which contains 120 Pages, 80 Figures, and Tables, With a detailed description of past, present, and future of Rigid Foams Industry along with 15 Companies detailed profile analysis. Global Rigid Foams industry valued approximately USD 48.04 Billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.50% over the forecast period 2017-2025. The key drivers of the rigid foam Industry are increasing usage of rigid foam in the building & construction industry.
Market Player in ‘Rigid Foams Industry’:
DOW Chemical Company
Huntsman Corporation
Covestro AG
JSP Corporation
Roger Corporation
Borealis AG
Armacell International S.A.
Sealed Air Corporation
Zotefoams PL.
Market Segmentation:
By Type:
Polyurethane (PUR/PIR) Foam
Polyethylene Foam
Polystyrene Foam
Polypropylene Foams
Polyvinyl Chloride Foam
By End Use:
Building & Construction
Appliances
Packaging
Automotive
By Region
North America (USA, Canada)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Rest of Europe)
APAC (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
RoW (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)
Table of Contents – Major Key Points
Chapter 1: Executive summary
Chapter 2: Scope of the report
Chapter 3: Market research methodology
Chapter 4: Introduction
Chapter 5: Market landscape
Chapter 6: Market segmentation by product
Chapter 7: Key leading countries
Chapter 8: Market drivers
Chapter 9: Impact of drivers
