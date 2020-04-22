Robotic Process Automation Industry 2019 Global Market Size, Share, Opportunity, Key Insights, Regional Analysis, Company Profiles and Forecast to 2025

The Global Robotic Process Automation Market is the growth of Robotic Process Automation market is driven by the ease in business processes with the installation of robotic process automation.

The Robotic Process Automation market is primarily driven by the cost benefits offered by the RPA which attracting the growth of this market. High demand for robotic process automation in the logistics industry and increasing adoption of robotic process automation in the Bpo sector is driving an opportunity fot the growth of this market.

Key players covered in the report: Blue Prism Group Plc., Workfusion, Uipath, Nice Systems Ltd, Kryon Systems, Redwood Software, Pegasystems Inc, Thoughtonomy Ltd, IBM, Xerox Corporation.

High maintenance costs for retaining the quality of service and lack of awareness regarding robotic process automation hinders the growth of this market.

Geographically, North America dominated the market in 2017 and is expected to continue the same over the forecasted years owing to the increased penetration of automation and process management solutions across this region. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region owing to the rising awareness about automation in this region.

Global Robotic Process Automation Industry 2018 Market Research Report is spread across 121 pages

Target Audience:

* Robotic Process Automation providers

* Traders, Importer and Exporter

* Raw material suppliers and distributors

* Research and consulting firms

* Government and research organizations

* Associations and industry bodies

