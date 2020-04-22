Roof Adhesives and Primers Market by Industry Chain, Manufacturing Process and Cost Structure 2026

Roof Adhesives and Primers Market: Overview

Roof adhesives help in binding different sheets of bitumen or asphalt roll roofing together. Roof adhesives can be used in hot and cold forms and are commercially available in a variety of shapes. Roof adhesives enable physical interlocking and chemical bonding between materials and these have high environmental resistance. Primers can be used as sealers. These provides a superior non-porous finish on topcoats. Primers are also known as undercoats. These are applied on materials before painting. Priming on a surface helps improve paint durability, as it imparts additional protection for the material that is being painted. Roof adhesives and primers provide high strength bonds, durable sealing, excellent low temperature flexibility, are quick and easy application, and prevent discoloration and staining. Roofing adhesives and primers are resistant to UV rays, rain, heat, salt water, and weather.

Read Report Overview @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/roof-adhesives-primers-market.html

Based on type of resin, the global roof adhesives and primers market can be classified into acrylic, epoxy, alkyd, and polyurethane. Acrylic and epoxy-based roof adhesives and primers are extensively used in the market. Many manufacturers focus on the production of polyurethane due to its superior thermal and mechanical properties. In terms of application, the roof adhesives and primers market can be segmented into residential, commercial, and industrial. The residential segment can be bifurcated into new construction and renovation. The commercial segment can also be sub-segmented into new construction and renovation. Based on technology, the roof adhesives and primers market can be segregated into solventborne and waterborne.

Advancements in the building & construction sector drives the demand for roof adhesives and primers. Newly introduced design trends in the residential sector and renovation activities across the globe fuel the demand for roof adhesives and primers market. Low maintenance cost and long shelf life are primary factors driving the demand for roof adhesives and primers market. Economic development and rapid urbanization in emerging economies are anticipated to fuel the demand for roof adhesives and primers market in the next few years. Additionally, technological advancement and increase in product innovation are anticipated to propel the roof adhesives and primers market. Substantial investments in infrastructure development by various governments in emerging economies in Asia Pacific and Latin America is estimated to drive the global roof adhesives and primers market.

Request for Full Brochure @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=57360

Roof Adhesives and Primers Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global roof adhesives and primers market include Johns Manville-A Berkshire Hathaway Company, Henry Company, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Sika AG, and Arkema