Schistosomiasis Treatment Market changing trends, new business opportunities analysis and forecast 2026

Schistosomiasis Treatment Market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Schistosomiasis Treatment sales volume, Price (USD/Unit), Revenue (Million USD) and Market Share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including: “Chemos GmbH & Co. KG, Shin Poong Pharma.Co. Ltd., Meher Distributors Pvt. Ltd., Merck & Co., Salvensis, Bayer AG, LondonPharma Ltd, Merck & Co., Inc., 3S Corporation Kancera AB, aj Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Avanscure Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd, CBC Pharma., VHB Life Science Inc., Samarth Pharma Pvt. Ltd., Taj Pharmaceuticals Ltd.,”

Schistosomiasis is a disease caused by infection with freshwater parasitic worms. It can be acute or chronic infection mainly caused by parasitic worm’s blood flukes (trematode worms). There are two forms of schistosomiasis, such as intestinal and urogenital. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) reports in 2017, urogenital schistosomiasis is a high risk factor for the transmission of HIV infection in women. People usually get infected during agriculture, domestic, and occupational activities, which exposes them to infected water resulting into immune reactions. Symptoms in intestinal schistosomiasis infected patient shows various symptoms such as, abdominal pain, diarrhea, liver and spleen enlargement, fibrosis of the bladder, and progressive damage of kidney. Other chronic symptoms includes blood in stool, blood in urea, genital lesions, nodules in vulva, seizures, paralysis, seminal vesicle, and vaginal bleeding. This symptoms could result into urogenital related schistosomiasis complications, such as bladder cancer, and long term irreversible consequences such as infertility. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), around 218 million people required preventive treatments for schistosomiasis in 2015 and more than 66.5 million people were reported as treated for schistosomiasis in the same year. Further, WHO states that the transmission of schistosomiasis was reported in 78 countries. Schistosomiasis treatment is a major concern due to lack of proper medication and vaccination. Preventive chemotherapy for schistosomiasis includes praziquantel, metrifonate, and oxamniquine.

Region Segmentation:

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

1. What will the market growth rate of Schistosomiasis Treatment market in 2026

2. What are the key factors driving the global Schistosomiasis Treatment market

3. Who are the key manufacturers in Schistosomiasis Treatment market space?

4. What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Schistosomiasis Treatment market?

5. What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Schistosomiasis Treatment market?

6. What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of Schistosomiasis Treatment industry?

