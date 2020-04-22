Sex Reassignment Surgery Market to Demonstrate a Spectacular Growth by 2025 | CAGR of 24.12%

Sex reassignment surgery (SRS) has proven to be an effective mediation for the patient with gender dysphoria. For instance, according to the study published by the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) in 2018, over 1 million adults in the United States were suffering from gender dysphoria. Additionally, according to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, 2,885 male to female and 6,691 female to male sex reassignment surgeries were performed in 2018. Increasing awareness about transgender issues and accessibility related to SRS procedures expected to fuel the market growth during the forecasted period. According to AMA, the market for Sex Reassignment Surgery is expected to register a CAGR of 24.12% during the forecast period to 2024. This growth is primarily driven by Increasing Number of Sex Change Surgeries and Growing Prevalence of Gender Dysphoria.

Advance Market Analytics recently released Global Sex Reassignment Surgery Market research with more than 100 market data tables and figures spread through Pages are easy to understand TOC in “Global Sex Reassignment Surgery Market research”, so you can get a variety of ways to maximize your profits. Sex Reassignment Surgery Market predicted until 2025 *. The main targets of the company for this study are Mount Sinai Centre for Transgender Medicine and Surgery (United States), Transgender Surgery Institute of Southern California (United States), Rumercosmetics (United States), Chettawut Plastic Surgery Centre (Thailand), Phuket International Aesthetic Centre (Thailand), Sava Perovic Foundation Surgery (United States) and Yeson Voice Centre (South Korea) etc.

Regulatory Insights:

“According to the World Professional Association for Transgender Health, the patient must be physically fit for surgery, the patient must be psychologically prepared for surgery, the patient must have realistic goals and expectations of the surgery, the patient must have a good understanding of the interventions to be performed, the patient should be informed of, and understand, any alternative procedures, risks and complications of the interventions must be reviewed and understood, and the patient must have given their informed consent for the procedures.”

Market Drivers

Increasing Number of Sex Change Surgeries

Market Trend

Rising Awareness Regarding Transgender Issues

Restraints

High Cost of Reassignment Surgical Procedure

Opportunities

Growing Healthcare Infrastructure Worldwide and Growing Demand from the Developing Economies

Challenges

Lack of Awareness among End Users

The titled segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

By Gender Transition: Male To Female (Facial, Breast, and Genitals), Female To Male (Facial, Chest, and Genitals)

End-User: Hospitals & Clinics, Others

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Research Parameter/ Research Methodology

Primary Research:

Key sources are industry professionals in the Global Sex Reassignment Surgery industry, including management organizations, processing organizations, and analytics service providers that manage the value chain of industry organizations. We interviewed all major sources to collect and certify qualitative and quantitative information and to determine future prospects. In the extensive primary research process conducted for this study, industry experts such as CEOs, vice presidents, marketing directors, technology and innovation directors, founders and key executives from several of the industry’s leading Global Sex Reassignment Surgery companies and organizations, we conducted interviews to acquire and verify both quantitative aspects.

Secondary Research:

Secondary research studies critical information about the industrial value chain, core pool of people, and applications. We also helped market segmentation based on the industry’s lowest level of industry, geographical markets and key developments in market and technology-driven core development.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Global Sex Reassignment Surgery are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

