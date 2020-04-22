Short-acting Beta2-agonists (SABA) Market Report Examines Growth Overview And Predictions On Size, Share And Trend Through 2025

Short-acting beta2-agonists (SABA) are a type of bronchodilators. These are the most common immediate-relief drugs for treating asthma attacks and to manage both acute and stable exacerbations of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Salbutamol is the most commonly prescribed short-acting beta2-agonists (SABA) and is available under different brand names such as Salamol, Ventolin, and Proventil.

The usage of short-acting beta-2-agonists SABAs on a regular basis for at least seven days in stable COPD is associated with the decrease in breathlessness and improvement in post bronchodilator lung function within 5 minutes. The inhaled form of the drug is available in metered-dose inhalers and as a liquid for compressor-driven nebulizers. Short-acting beta2-agonists (SABA) are utilized to treat symptoms in intermittent asthma, prevent asthma symptoms before exercise, and provide quick relief of symptoms during asthma attacks. A combination of ipratropium and short-acting beta2-agonists (SABA) in severe, acute asthma episodes results in improved lung function and fewer hospital visits.

Short-acting beta2 agonist (SABA) is known as a quick-acting and reliving medication from sudden asthma attacks, as it helps to rapidly open the airways. This is driving the global short acting beta2-agonists (SABA) market. Emergence of biologics to treat severe asthma and novel combination therapies are likely to drive the market. New technological advancements and product innovations lead to increased demand for the Short-acting beta2 agonist (SABA) drugs. However, the expiry of patents and exclusivity of branded drugs are restraining the market. Ability of the drug to keep asthma under control and increasing population suffering from asthma and chronic diseases such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease are attributed to boost the global short acting beta2-agonists market. According to the World Health organization (WHO), in 2015, 383,000 people died due to asthma. Many asthma-related deaths occur in low- and lower-middle income countries. WHO also stated that approximately 235 million people are presently suffering from asthma, and it is a common disease among children.

WHO estimated that, in 2015, COPD caused 3 million deaths across the world, which accounts to approximately 5% of all deaths. The primary cause of COPD is exposure to tobacco smoke, either passive or active. Expansion of the market is attributed to the popularity and preference for short acting beta2-agonists. However, patent and exclusivity expiry of major selling drugs such as Serevent, restrains the global market. The global short-acting beta2 agonists (SABA) market can be segmented based on dosage form, application type, distribution channel, and region. Based on dosage form, the market can be segregated into solution, injectable, tablet, syrup, and elixir. In terms of the application type, the market can be segmented into Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) and asthma. Based on distribution channel, the market can be classified into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies.

In terms of region, the market can be segmented into Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, North America, and Middle East & Africa. North America held a prominent share of the market in 2016 due to technological advancements in R&D of short acting beta2-agonists drugs. Europe followed North America in terms of market share in 2016 due to the increased prevalence of asthma.

According to Asthma UK, 5.4 million people in the U.K. are currently diagnosed with asthma, approximately 1.1 million children, which accounts to 1 in 11, and 4.3 million adults, which accounts 1 in 12. The market in Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa is estimated to expand during the forecast period due to the increasing population and air pollution.

Key players operating in the global short acting beta2-agonists (SABA) market include Mylan N.V., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Bayer AG, Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, and GlaxoSmithKline plc.

