Side Channel Blower Market Status and Forecast, by Players, Types and Applications 2027

Side Channel Blower Market – Introduction

Side channel blower is sometimes referred to as vacuum pump or vacuum compressor. Otto von Guericke invented the side channel blower in 1650. Side channel blowers are used for suction and compression of air and other non-toxic gases. A side channel blower comprises an impeller and a compressor chamber. The impeller is made to revolve in a stator cum compressor chamber. It has an inlet port and an outlet port. The side channel blower works as per the impulse principle. It means kinetic energy from the impeller is transferred through a pumping medium and converted into pressure. Air is sucked through an impeller and the impeller pushes the air forward and outward. Air moves faster in an impeller as impeller blades strike it. Side channel blowers are used to create high differential pressure. Silencers installed at the inlet and outlet ensures quiet operation.

Side Channel Blower Market – Competitive Landscape

Elektror air systems gmbh

Based in Germany, Elektror is run by the Margarete Müller foundation. The company offers a wide range of products such as centrifugal fans, axial fans, industrial fans, conveying blowers, and side channel blowers. Elektror provides single stage and double stage side channel blowers made of aluminum casting.

Sjerp & Jongeneel b.v.

Sjerp & Jongeneel b.v. was founded in 1929 and is based in the Netherlands. The company provides a wide range of industrial equipment such as side channel blowers, centrifugal fans, centrifugal ventilators, vacuum pumps, and Atex blowers.

Busch Vacuum Pumps and Systems

Busch was founded in 1963 with its headquarters in Germany. The company has 60 manufacturing plants and agencies in more than 40 countries. The company has segregated side channel blowers as Samos SB/SE/SI. All have different specifications and capacity. The company offers single stage and two stage side channel blowers.

Other players in the side channel blower market include:

Bibus

Promivac Engineers

Quirepace

GreenCo

Side Channel Blower Market – Dynamics

The side channel blower is a machine capable of generating high pressure to the processed fluid. Side channel blowers are compact and lightweight. The impeller rotates without any contact so no wear and tear is involved. The blower can be mounted in any position as it does not require any fluid. Side channel blower finds application in aeration, bottle drying, industrial vacuum systems, vacuum packaging, vacuum lifting and feeding, air knives, agitation tanks, aquatics, portable buildings, air assisted turner bars, labelling and in many such applications. Growth in urbanization and industrialization is projected to drive the side channel blower market. Manufacturers and suppliers are focusing on promoting their products on various websites and portals in order to cater to a wide range of customers across the world. Key players are focused on enhancing their efficiency to increase their user base and expand their geographic presence. They emphasize on price, quality, and brand to compete with other key players and enhance their market share. All these factors are expected to enhance the side channel blower market during the forecast period.

