Smart City ICT Infrastructure Market Development Study – Big Changes Will Have A Big Impact

The Global Smart City ICT Infrastructure Market Growth 2019-2025 : Smart City ICT Infrastructure Market was valued at USD 1.49 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 4.85 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 14% from 2017 to 2025. The global Smart City ICT Infrastructure Market is examined across several regions including Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries.

Smart City ICT Infrastructure Market was valued at USD 1.49 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 4.85 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 14% from 2017 to 2025.

Health care quality as a whole is a vast field which aims to provide high quality health services to patients and manage the factors like economy, outcome benefits etc. along with it. The Healthcare analytics software provides an in hand solution to major service providers to manage data and calculate risks in an efficient manner to reduce the cost of management and provide good results which ultimately increases life expectancy of patients.

The global Smart City ICT Infrastructure Market is examined to understand the market dynamics across several regions including Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries. Each of these regions is studied on basis of manufacturers, type and applications. Detail profiles of the companies are added.

Leading companies operating in the global Smart City ICT Infrastructure Market profiled in the report are:

Nuance Communications, Inc., Premier, Inc., Medisolv, Inc., Truven Health Analytics (A Subsidiary of IBM Watson Health), Verscend Technologies, Inc., Quantros, Inc., Cerner Corporation, Mckesson Corporation, Citiustech Inc., Altegra Health, Inc. (A Subsidiary of Change Health), Nokia.

Smart grid system is a component of smart city which possesses automatic allocation of high voltage power supply to low voltage and prevent appliances from getting damaged. Along with smart infrastructure, development of applications based on big data analytics is also required to facilitate the needs of a smart city and improve the quality and enhance the efficiency.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into:

Smart Grid, Smart Building, Smart Water Network, Smart Healthcare, Smart Education, Smart Security, Smart Transport

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments:

Communications Industry, Transportation Industry, Express Industry, Government, Education

