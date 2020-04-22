Sodium Propionate Market : Analysis, Opportunity Assessment and Forecast upto 2026

Sodium Propionate Market: Overview

Sodium propionate is an organic acid that either exist in the natural form or produced during the chemical degradation of sugar. It is the salt of propionic acid whose chemical formula is C 3 H 5 NaO 2. Sodium propionate is hygroscopic in nature. It is a white or colorless salt in the form of granular crystalline powder or transparent crystals. Sodium propionate is soluble in water and alcohol. It is recognized as a food ingredient by FDA and primarily used for food preservation and flavoring. Sodium propionate is widely used in baked goods, processed meats, dairy products, soft drinks, and alcoholic drinks.

Increase in demand for sodium propionate from food and pharmaceutical industries drives the global market. It is used as a food preservative in baked and processed food to curtail the growth of mold and other bacteria. Demand for sodium propionate from the food industry is anticipated to increase in the next few years, as it is employed in processed and baked foods to enhance flavor and shelf life of the product. It is used as a medical drug for treating fungi and bacteria, which causes common ocular infections, and prevents side effects such as allergies or sensitivities.

Furthermore, advancements in sodium propionate-based medical practices to treat patients with lids, conjunctiva, and cornea infections is projected to create lucrative opportunities in the global sodium propionate market. Furthermore, increase in usage of sodium propionate in cosmetics & personal care and agrochemical industries is expected to drive the global sodium propionate market during the forecast period.

Sodium Propionate Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global sodium propionate market include Dow Chemicals Company, DR. Paul Lohmann GmbH KG, Fine organic industries, Ltd, Foodchem International, Jainex Specialty Chemicals, Krishna chemicals, Macco Organiques Inc., Niacet Corporation, Prathista Industries Ltd, Rishi chemical works Pvt. Ltd., Titan biotech Limited, and Toronto Research Chemicals Inc. These players focus on their core competencies of delivering their products through effective distribution channels.

