Steam Valve Market Outlook 2026, Global Opportunity & Growth Analysis 2027

Steam Valve Market – Introduction

Steam valves are used to control the flow and pressure level of steam. The steam valve handles a fluid or gas, which includes steam, water, and other chemical substances to compensate for the load disturbance and keeps the regulated process variable. These valves are widely utilized in power generation, food & beverage industry, and chemicals and other product processing industries. Steam is also extensively utilized in industries for humidification, heating, and cleaning.

Steam Valve Market – Competitive Landscape

Emerson Electric Co.

Emerson Electric Co. is presently based in Ferguson, Missouri, U.S. The company manufactures its products and provides engineering services for a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. The company has corporate offices and facilities in 215 locations across the globe.

Flowserve Corporation

Flowserve Corporation began operations in 1997. It’s a public company and listed on the New York Stock Exchange. The company has more than 17500 employees, and operations in more than 50 countries worldwide. It engages in the manufacturing and supply of industrial machineries such as pumps, valves, end face mechanical seals, and automation.

SAMSON Controls Inc.

SAMSON Controls Inc. was incorporated in 1907. The company is presently is based in Texas, U.S. The company manufactures flow control solutions that are utilized in leading processing companies across the globe. Its products and services cater to diverse industries including oil & gas, petrochemical, nuclear & traditional power, industrial chemical, household & personal chemical, food & beverage, pharmaceutical, solar thermal, mining & metals and HVAC.

Metso Corporation

Metso Corporation, established in 1999, is currently based in Finland. Metso offers equipment and services to mining, aggregates, recycling, and process industries. The company has a global network of over 14,000 employees in more than 50 countries across the globe.

Key players operating in the global steam valve market also include Pentair plc, Spirax Sarco Limited, and Armstrong International Inc.

Steam Valve Market – Dynamics

Rapid expansion of oil & gas and power industries

Rapid expansion of oil & gas and power industries is projected to be a key factor driving the steam valve market. Middle East and Asia Pacific are projected to be a major markets for steam valve during the forecast period. Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, United Arab Emirates, Iran and other countries in Asia majorly depend on the oil & gas industry. Their aim to explore other alternatives of power generation is estimated to play a highly significant role in boosting the demand for steam valves in the near future.

Rise in trend of IoT enabled steam valves

Prominent manufacturers operating in the steam valve industry have introduced IoT enabled steam valves in the market. Companies such as Emerson and Metso are emphasizing on boosting the adoption of steam valves. Rise in promotional campaigns of steam valves through various online channels is also anticipated to offer considerable opportunities to the global steam valve market during the forecast period.