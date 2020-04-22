Sulfamic Acid Market Share, Demand and Analysis of Key Players- Research Forecasts to 2025

Sulfamic acid is a white crystalline or powdered solid. It is odorless and hygroscopic. Sulfamic acid is water soluble. It is a pure acid, which can form pellets when mixed with an inert binding substance. Pellets are used in comparatively higher number of applications. They are specially used for producing customized sulfamic acid pellets with specific composition. Sulfamic acid can be considered an intermediary compound between sulfuric acid and sulfamide. Sulfamic acid is reported to be four to six times more effective than urea. Furthermore, sulfamic acid is mostly preferred over urea for excess nitrite removal application.

Sulfamic Acid Market: Drivers and Restraints

The sulfamic acid market is expected to be driven by the rise in population and their switch to improved nutrition-rich food crops that necessitate substantial quantities of fertilizers. The market is also anticipated to be influenced by the rate of increase in manufacture of biofuels, specifically corn-based fuels. However, prices of raw materials are expected to be volatile during the forecast period. Increase in prices of raw materials is anticipated to hamper the sulfamic acid market during the next few years.

Sulfamic Acid Market: Segmentation

Based on application, the sulfamic acid market can be segmented into:

Boiler Systems

Cooling Systems

Leather Dyeing

Dyes & Paints

Plastics

Others (Pulp & Paper, etc.)

Sulfamic acid is used for descaling water born and scaling of equipment in industrial processes. It is also used for cleaning of metals, household equipment, etc. It is used as chlorine stabilizer in swimming pools and as bleaching additive in the pulp & paper industry. Sulfamic acid functions as a curing agent in the plastics industry and in the leather dyeing process. It helps reach cleaner shades of color with increased uniformity between different batches of colors manufactured. Sulfamic acid creates attractive opportunities in pickling and liming operations in the leather industry. It is also used as flame proofing agent in various end-use industries such as textile and paper.

Based on form, the sulfamic acid market can be segmented into:

Crystals

Powder

Others (Liquid, etc.)

The powder segment accounts for major share of the global sulfamic acid market.

Sulfamic Acid Market: Region-wise Outlook

Asia Pacific held significant share of the global sulfamic acid market in 2016. It is a key region for manufacturing of dyes and pigments. China and India are anticipated to contribute substantially toward the growth of the sulfamic acid market in Asia Pacific in the near future. Of late, India has established itself as a global supplier of pigments, intermediates, and dyes. Demand for sulfamic acid is also anticipated to be high in applications such as cosmetics and paper manufacturing. Additionally, rise in production rate is predicted to drive the overall market. In terms of demand for sulfamic acid, India is one of the key markets for dyes and pigments. Export of sulfamic acid has increased significantly in Asia Pacific over the last two years.

Sulfamic Acid Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the sulfamic acid market include:

DuPont

AkzoNobel N.V.

BASF SE

