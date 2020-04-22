Superomniphobic Market Report – key Players, Industry Overview And Forecasts To 2025

Superomniphobic materials are materials that can repel water, oil, concentrated acid, and alkali and polymer solutions. These materials can be used in the manufacture of stain-proof and spill-proof clothing, protective garments, and other products. Key commercial applications of superomniphobic materials include self-cleaning, non-fouling, drag reduction, corrosion prevention, and liquid separation. Superomniphobic material is usually composed of rubbery plastic particles of polydimethylsiloxane and liquid resisting nanomaterials containing carbon, fluorine, silicone, and oxygen. These materials are usually applied in the form of coatings. The common method employed for the application of superomniphobic materials is electrospinning, which uses electric charge to create fine solid particles from a liquid solution. Liquids that get into contact with superomniphobic materials barely touch solid surface.

The global superomniphobic materials market is driven by the rise in demand for these materials in the textile industry. Increase in demand for high quality clothes that are spill proof and stain proof is propelling the global market for superomniphobic materials. Progress made in chemical science and technology is another important factor driving the global superomniphobic materials market. Recent advancements in nanotechnology and introduction of advanced smart materials have opened new avenues for multi-functional coatings that repel various chemicals. The rate of consumption of superomniphobic materials is on the rise in the defense sector, as superomniphobic materials can be used for clothing for military. These materials can resist corrosion and withstand severe acid and alkali attacks. Thus, superomniphobic materials protect clothing. Recent advancements in technologies are also propelling the global superomniphobic materials market. Fabrication of nanostructured omniphobic and superomniphobic surfaces can be done with the help of various materials which are inexpensive.

Based on type, the global superomniphobic materials can be segmented into water, organic solvents, high viscous liquid compounds and polymers in solvent forms. In terms of application, the market can be divided into textiles, fashion and creative sectors, medical and pharmaceutical, laboratories, and highly specific applications.

The global superomniphobic materials market expanded at moderate pace in 2016. This trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. In terms of geography, the superomniphobic materials market can be segregated into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Europe is one of the key regions of the superomniphobic materials market in terms of consumption. Textiles and clothing is a diverse sector that plays an important role in the manufacturing industry in Europe. Germany and U.K are some of the major markets in the European superomniphobic materials market. Usage of advanced technologies in North America is anticipated to propel the market for superomniphobic materials in the region.

The U.S., one of the strongest defense powers in the world, is estimated to offer attractive growth potential for the superomniphobic materials market. Europe and North America possess highly advanced fashion and textiles industries in the world. Presence of emerging economies and rise in urbanization are estimated to positively impact the superomniphobic materials market in Asia Pacific. Recent developments in the textiles industry in Latin America is likely to significantly boost the superomniphobic materials market in the region. Middle East & Africa is projected to offer lucrative opportunities to the superomniphobic materials market owing to the active commercialization of textiles in the region.

High degree of competition exists in the superomniphobic materials market. SLIPS Technologies, and Kota Research Group are a few among the active players in the global superomniphobic materials market.

