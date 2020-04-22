Surgical Suture Market 2019 Global Industry Size, Overview, Segments, Regional Outlook, Company Profiles and Forecast to 2025

The Global Surgical Suture Market is the global market for surgical sutures is witnessing steady growth primarily due to the increasing number of surgical procedures conducted, globally.

The significant rise in the prevalence of medical conditions related to breast, skin, soft tissues, peripheral vascular surgery, trauma, and hernias is the key factor behind the growth of Surgical Suture market. Aging populations are at a higher risk of developing a host of diseases and conditions necessitating the need for surgical interventions. This trend will drive higher volumes of surgical procedures, generating greater sales of surgical sutures. Other factors that drive the market include increasing health awareness programs, government initiatives towards better health care, a growing number of health care facilities, and the availability of various quality sutures.

Some of the major key participants of surgical suture market are Ethicon Inc. (US), Medtronic plc (Ireland), B.Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Smith& Nephew plc (UK), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), Peters Surgical (France), Deme TECH Corporation (US), Sutures India (India), EndoEvolution, LLC. (US), Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (US), Surgical Specialties Corporation (US), and Mellon Medical B.V.

The favorable reimbursement scenario for a number of surgical procedures and the launch of advanced sutures, such as non-invasive, painless, needle-free, and easy-to-apply wound closure device that neither requires anesthesia injections nor creates additional damage to the wound are further contributing to the market growth.

Lack of proper sterilization system in healthcare organizations and unfavorable taxation policies are expected to hinder the global surgical sutures market growth.

Higher adoption of technologically advanced products, such as absorbable and antibacterial coated sutures, growth in surgical procedures with increase in prevalence of various chronic diseases, and the development of the wound management sector attribute towards the highest market share in North America.

Global Surgical Suture Industry 2018 Market Research Report is spread across 121 pages

