Syphilis Immunoassay Diagnostics Market is Expected To Gain An Impressive Value of CAGR of ~2% During the Forecast Period of 2019 to 2027

Syphilis Immunoassay Diagnostics Market: Introduction

Transparency Market Research has published a new report on the syphilis immunoassay diagnostics market for the forecast period of 2019 – 2027. According to the report, the global syphilis immunoassay diagnostics market was valued at ~US$ 310 Mn in 2018. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of ~2% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027.

Global Syphilis Immunoassay Diagnostics Market: Overview

Syphilis is a major type of bacterial infection that affects both, men and women. It is also observed in HIV-infected patients. Diagnosis of syphilis must always rely on a high level of clinical suspicion and routine screening for populations at increased risk. Recently, the availability of rapid, automated treponemal tests has led to a reversal of the typical screening algorithm for syphilis.

Syphilis can be diagnosed by testing samples of blood. Blood tests can confirm the presence of antibodies that the body produces to fight the infection. The antibodies to fight the syphilis-causing bacteria remain in the body for years, and hence, the test can be used to determine a current or past infection.

Expansion of the global syphilis immunoassay diagnostics market can be attributed to rise in the prevalence of the global syphilis infection caused due to unprotected sex between men and men and women and men.

North America is a highly lucrative market for syphilis immunoassay diagnostics, due to the mandatory screening of syphilis among pregnant women, and rise in the number of blood donors who are also require to undergo a mandatory test for the screening of infectious diseases.

Rise in Spending on Curable STDs to Drive Global Syphilis Immunoassay Diagnostics Market

According to CDC, every year, around 6 million people acquire a syphilis infection, and among them, 1 million are pregnant women. Governments and healthcare organizations are developing various strategies to eliminate syphilis, especially congenital syphilis.

The government of the U.S. and those of countries in Europe emphasize on comprehensive syphilis screening and treatment among pregnant women, as well as for the population who might be at risk. In 2017, government and nonprofit organization officials from different countries in Europe organized a series of maternal syphilis workshops related to maternal and child health programs in 25 countries in Africa. This is likely to drive the syphilis immunoassay diagnostics market in Africa.

Kits & Reagents – Lucrative Products in Syphilis Immunoassay Diagnostics Market

The kits & reagents segment dominated the global syphilis immunoassay diagnostics market in 2018. Expansion of the segment can be attributed to high usage of assays, as these are critical components in testing. Moreover, abundant availability through different distribution channels, such as online, and low development cost, are other factors that make the segment more attractive.

ELISA Technology Prominent in Syphilis Immunoassay Diagnostics Market

ELISA dominated the global syphilis immunoassay diagnostics market in 2018, as a large number of users undergo out this test. However, the ELISA segment is expected to lose market share during the forecast period, due to rise in the preference for CLIA technology, owing to its higher efficacy to detect bacteria in blood serum.

Blood banks End User to be Lucrative in Syphilis Immunoassay Diagnostics Market

Blood banks is projected to be a highly lucrative segment from 2019 to 2027. It is anticipated to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period.

Expansion of the segment can be primarily attributed to the mandatory screening of blood donors in blood banks.

Asia Pacific to Dominate Global Syphilis Immunoassay Diagnostics Market

Asia Pacific dominated the global syphilis immunoassay diagnostics market in 2018.

Large patient pool that suffers from syphilis infections, extensive usage of immunoassay technique in laboratories and hospitals, and availability of analyzers from Asia-based players are key factors driving the syphilis immunoassay diagnostics market in the region.

North America is a lucrative market for syphilis immunoassay diagnostics, due to the high demand among blood banks for mandatory screening of blood in the region, and rise in the prevalence rate of syphilis due to unprotected sex among the young generation.

Global Syphilis Immunoassay Diagnostics Market: Competitive Landscape

Abbott, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, and Siemens Healthineers AG are a few leading players operating in the global syphilis immunoassay diagnostics market.

The global syphilis immunoassay diagnostics market is fragmented in terms of number of players. Key players in the global market include Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Danaher (Beckman Coulter, Inc.), Becton, Dickinson and Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Siemens Healthineers AG, DiaSorin S.p.A., Abbott Laboratories, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (a part of Carlyle Group), Shenzhen New Industries Biomedical Engineering Co., Ltd., bioMérieux SA, and Fujirebio (Miraca Group).

