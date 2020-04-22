Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market Projected to Witness Vigorous Expansion by 2023

The numbers of subscribers for the telecom services are increasing rapidly across the globe. Thus, problems such as fallout of services, and network congestion are increasing and resulting into a structural evolution in demand for the development of effective billing and revenue management solutions. These telecom billing and revenue management solutions are used by Communication Services Providers (CSPs) for increasing their revenue by optimizing telecom networks. These solutions also enable the telecom service providers in fraud detection and fraud management resulting into decreased operational costs in longer run. Moreover, these solutions helps telecom service providers in launching new services in the market along with improving customer experience with real time account recharging services. Providing billing and revenue management solutions using cloud Software-as-a Service (SaaS) is new trend being observed in this market.

Every day new services are added into the offerings by the telecom service providers generating demand for efficient and effective billing and revenue management solutions. In addition, regions such as MEA and Latin America are emerging in terms of telecom infrastructure, resulting in increasing number of subscriber in these regions. These factors are driving the demand for telecom billing and revenue management software and services. Furthermore, with the increase in networks, services and solutions, telecom operators incur high operational costs. Thus, increasing operating costs are generating demand for advanced telecom billing and revenue management solutions.

Request Report Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=7478

However, factors such as difference in telecom regulations across the world which lead to interoperability issues and legacy systems are hindering the growth of telecom billing and revenue management market. Legacy systems are present in large extent in telecom industry; replacing these legacy systems with advanced systems has been challenging, as the costs incurred are high. Legacy systems have integration issues with them restraining the use of new telecom billing revenue management solutions. The increasing demand for value added services provides significant growth opportunity for the players in this market. However, subscriber saturation is one of the major challenges faced by the telecom players in developed countries across the world.

Global telecom billing and revenue management market is segmented on the basis of software type, service type, deployment type and geography. The market for telecom billing and revenue management includes various types of software used for various purposes. Thus, on the basis of software type this market is segmented into mediation software, revenue assurance software, billing and charging software, fraud management software, and partner and interconnects management software. Telecom industry caters to numerous other industries and includes various services required for proper operations of the telecom billing and revenue management. The market for telecom billing and revenue management is segmented on the basis of service into managed services, planning and consulting services, system integration services, and operations and maintenance services. On-premise deployment and cloud based deployment are the two types of deployment used in telecom billing and revenue management industry.

Request Customization @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=7478

Some of the key players in telecom billing and revenue management market include Accenture plc, L. M. Ericsson, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., NEC Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Alcatel-Lucent S.A., Amdocs Inc., Hewlett-Packard (HP) Company Comverse, Inc., and SAP AG.