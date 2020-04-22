Threat Intelligence Platform Market – Global Industry Opportunity, Growth Prospects, Latest Technologies & Future Trends with Forecast 2019-2025



Threat intelligence platforms are critical security tools as the volume and complexity of threats is increasing exponentially. The platform detects malicious activity inside the enterprises network. The platforms are deployed as a SaaS or on-premise solution to facilitate the management of cyber threat intelligence and associated entities such as actors, campaigns, incidents, signatures, bulletins, and tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTP).

In 2018, the global Threat Intelligence Platform market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Threat Intelligence Platform status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Threat Intelligence Platform development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

IBM Corporation (US)

Symantec Corporation (US)

FireEye Inc. (US)

Dell Inc. (US)

Optiv Security Inc. (US)

McAfee LLC (US)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (Israel)

Trend Micro Incorporated (Japan)

Webroot Inc. (US)

PhishLabs (US)

AT&T (US)

AO Kaspersky Lab (Russia)

Flashpoint (US)

Intel 471 (US)

LogRhythm Inc. (US)



Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware

Software

Service

Market segment by Application, split into

IT and Telecommunications

Government

Energy Industry

BFSI

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Threat Intelligence Platform status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Threat Intelligence Platform development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

