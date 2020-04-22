Traffic and Freight Management Market 2019 Global Industry Size, Analysis, Opportunities, Application, Growth Prospects, Key Players and Forecast to 2025

The Global Traffic and Freight Management Market was valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.4% by 2025. This market is driven by the emergence of advanced solutions in cargo security, safety, and transportation.

Some of the key players operating in this market include Descartes (Canada), Oracle (US), Werner Enterprises (US), MercuryGate (US), SAP (Germany), Accenture (Republic of Ireland), JDA Software (US), Ceva Logistics (Spain), UPS (US), DB Schenker (Germany), C.H. Robinson TMC (US), Riege Software (Germany), Retrans (US), BluJay Solutions (UK), McLeod Software (US), FreightView (US), Freight Management (US), Linbis (US), Logisuite (US), DreamOrbit (India), Manhattan Associates (US), Magaya Corporation (US), Kuebix (US), ImageSoft (Australia), and 3GTMS (US), and among Others.

The traffic and freight management refers to the solutions and technologies involved in the movement of freight from consigners to consignees. These solutions and technologies enable industries to carry out inbound, outbound, and reverse logistics in a smooth and cost-efficient manner. These solutions target a variety of end-users, right from shippers to carriers as well as other logistics service providers. Freight management solutions and services identified in the study target various stages, such as planning, execution and operation, and control and monitoring.

Under the solutions type segment, the control and monitoring solutions segment is expected to dominate the freight management system market, due to the higher demand for visibility, track and trace, and security and monitoring applications and technologies.

Among application, the Third-Party Logistics (3PLs) segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share in the traffic and freight management market. Globalization and the growth in world trade volumes are expected to provide opportunities to logistics service providers.

North America is estimated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. This can be attributed to freight management solutions and services, which are adopted by many users in the region. North America is expected to be the most mature region for the growth of the traffic and freight management market, due to the high technological adoption and presence of leading solutions providers in the market.

Research Methodology

The Market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective like analyst report of investment banks. The secondary research forms the base of our study where we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources such as government and regulatory published materials, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factor, investment, Market dynamics including technical scenario, consumer behavior, and end use industry trends and dynamics , capacity Production, spending were taken into consideration.

We have assigned weights to these parameters and quantified their Market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the expected Market growth rate.

The Market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs) which typically include:

* Original Equipment Manufacturer,

* Component Supplier,

* Distributors,

* Government Body & Associations, and

* Research Institute.

