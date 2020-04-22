Transparent Concrete Market : Region, Product, Application and Forecast To 2026

Transparent Concrete Market: Overview

Concrete is one of the important building materials. It plays a vital role in the development of infrastructure and living accommodation. High-rise buildings and skyscrapers are largely built downtown in metropolitan areas around the world, especially in countries with high population, due to the economic development and space utilization requirements. The esthetic reputation of concrete leaves much to be desired despite its versatility and popularity. Transparent concrete is a building material with light transmissive properties owing to embedded light optical elements, which are usually optical fibers. It is also called translucent concrete. Aron Losonczi, a Hungary-based architect, first introduced the idea of light transmitting concrete in 2001. He then successfully produced the first transparent concrete block named LiTraCon in 2003. Transparent concrete is made up of light transmitting element usually optical fibers and traditional concrete elements.

Transparent Concrete Market: Drivers & Restraints

Concrete is one of the important civil engineering materials with the advantages of rich raw materials, low cost, and simple production process; while optical fiber possesses good light guiding property, which can be arranged to transmit light and sunlight. Combining the advantages of concrete and optical fiber, light transmitting concrete is an ideal material for construction and sensing. Transparent concrete does not lose the strength parameter when compared with the traditional concrete. It possesses important characteristic of esthetics. It improves architectural appearance of the building. This new material has the potential to integrate self-sensing properties with the concept of green energy saving.

Transparent concrete makes buildings energy efficient. It can help new buildings achieve energy saving goals. It can also be modified to improve the esthetics of a structure. These distinctive properties and growth in the building & construction industry are anticipated to drive the demand for transparent concrete products. High cost and requirement of specific technical skills are the primary restraining factors of the transparent concrete market. The transparent concrete market is still at the nascent stage. Extensive research & development activities are being carried out to commercialize the product for wide-scale applications.

Transparent Concrete Market: Key Segments

Based on the potential application, the transparent concrete market can be divided into residential, commercial, and industrial segments.

In terms of geography, the transparent concrete market can be segregated into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America and Europe are key regions of the global transparent concrete market. The usage of transparent concrete is estimated to increase in Middle East & Africa and Asia Pacific, as the transparent concrete market develops.