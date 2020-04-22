Truck Tarps Market Size, Revenue, Status and Forecast 2027

Truck Tarps Market – Introduction

A truck tarp is a large sheet made of material that is waterproof or water-resistant. It is flexible and strong to protect the contents in a truck. Tarps are built with intricate qualities to reduce the risk the chance of leaking and tearing. An outdoor tarp is most important due to the applications that tarp users use their tarp for, such as hurricanes and environmental protection.

Truck Tarps Market – Competitive Landscape

Abadak, Inc.

Abadak, Inc. is a prominent manufacturer and supplier of truck tarps based in the U.S. In 1999, the company started selling truck tarps under the brand “Tarps Plus” in North America. Besides truck tarps, the company sells mesh tarps, vinyl tarps, hay tarps, canvas tarps, poly tarps, etc. Truck tarps sold by the company are made from polyethylene for heavy duty applications. The company sells truck tarps through online channels.

ProtecTARPS Inc.

ProtecTARPS, Inc. sells quality tarpaulins for consumer, commercial, and industrial applications and is based in California, the U.S. The company started manufacturing truck tarps for the commercial truck industry since 2002. Presently, ProtecTARPS, Inc. manufacturers customized industrial covers for over 2,000 companies located in the U.S. and Canada. It sells trailer tarps, roll off tarps, dump truck tarps, asphalt tarps, etc.

Inland Plastics

Inland Plastics is a family-owned private business manufacturing and selling truck tarps. The company was founded in Alberta, Canada in 1971. It sells regular duty truck tarps such as canvas truck tarps, gravel box roller unit, IP roller truck tarps unit, PVC commercial truck tarps, regular duty truck tarps, etc. Other than truck tarps, the company also sells building & building covers, bulk material, cargo components, dog kennel covers, geo-fabrics, grain-storage units, hording tarps, insulated blankets, irrigation dam covers, motor covers, etc.

Camilleri Tarps

Camilleri Tarps is a truck tarps manufacturer based in Australia. The company provides tarpaulins for both trucks and trailers in Victoria, Australia. it also sells accessories related to truck tarps and offers repair and maintenance of truck tarps.

Detroit Tarp

Detroit Trap is a manufacturer and supplier of truck tarps based in Detroit, the U.S. In 1963, Roy Sullins and Lou Stephenson purchased Detroit Tarp. Other than truck tarps, the company also sells cofferdams, construction tarps, containment tarps, poly tarps, truck tarp accessories, etc.

Truck Tarps Market – Dynamics

Rise in number of trucks increasing the demand for truck tarps

As per American Trucking Associations (ATA), the share of freight by weight moved by trucks represents 71.5% resulting in gross freight revenue of US$ 700.1 Billion in 2017. In 2015, the number of trucks registered in the U.S. was 33.8 million. Thus, rise in the number of freight trucks across the U.S. is increasing the demand for truck tarps in the country and overall in the North America region. Globally also, rise in the number of trucks is increasing the demand for truck tarps.

