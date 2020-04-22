TURKEY TAIL EXTRACT MARKET IS EXPECTED TO SHOW A SUBSTANTIAL GROWTH WITH A SINGLE DIGIT IN CAGR 2017 – 2025

Turkey tail is mushroom variety named after its colorful fall-like palette of strips. It have been used in China and Japan as medicinal teas and for immune system. Plenty of turkey tail mushrooms grow abundantly on dead and fallen trees, stumps and branches of trees.

In recent researches by various organization and cancer research centers turkey tail extract is proven helpful in fighting against cancer, as it boosts immune system function. The turkey tail extract possess various healing properties and used in preparation of drugs. Owing to the turkey tail applications in dieses treatments and medical uses market demand from pharmaceutical industry is higher and expected to grow rapidly over the forecast period.

Turkey Tail Extract Market Segmentation:

Turkey tail extract market is segmented on the basis of its applications in pharmaceutical and herbal medicines, food etc. Multiple studies indicate that turkey tails inhibit the action of free radicals, called oxidation, turkey tails prevented oxidation by almost 60 percent. This means is that turkey tails can help prevent major illnesses, such as cancer, diabetes, heart disease, and arthritis. It can also help in vibrant health, mental clarity, young-looking skin, and general well-being continue throughout the lifespan. Thus market demand from pharmaceutical segment is higher. Herbal medicine market is expanding at a higher rate which in turn expected to drive market demand for turkey tail extract.

Turkey tail extract market is segmented on the basis of product form available in the market as liquid and powder form. The different form is used for different application and purpose.

Turkey tail extract market is further segmented on basis of regions which includes North America and Latin America, Middle East & Africa, Europe and Asia pacific. China, Japan and India from Asia Pacific major regional markets producing turkey tail exact. North America and Europe are major consumers of turkey tail extract. Market demand from growing health conscious consumer population in Asia Pacific is expected to be higher in near future.

Turkey Tail Extract Market Drivers:

Turkey tail extract possess high market demand from pharmaceutical market segments as due to its immune boosting properties it has proven helpful. Recent research has proven that it can be very effective in treatment of cancer as it helps boosting immunity and intern fight against cancer cells as well as quick recovery after treatment. Thus, fueling market demand from pharmaceutical industry. Turkey tail extract is also useful in cardiovascular health, there is possibility that it may help in inhibition of HIV virus. Looking at various health benefits of turkey tail extract driving attraction of researchers and various pharmaceutical industries, thus are investing in R & D for turkey tail extract products and medicines, in turn driving market demand for extracts. Increasing consumer awareness about health benefits associated with consumption of healthy mushroom extract is another factor expected to fuel market demand for turkey tail extract market.

Increasing popularity of herbal medicine and shifting consumer preferences towards herbal and natural medicine is another factor expected to drive growth of the global turkey tail extract market over the forecast period.

Though turkey tail extract has various health benefits and proven helpful in cancer treatments, there is still no sufficient evidence and studies proving its medicinal properties thus, scientists are focused on research and new product developments in the market.

Key players operating in turkey tail extract market are WILLOW HARVEST ORGANICS, RAW Forest Foods, LLC , Cordyceps Reishi Extracts LLC. Fungi Perfecti, LLC ,Planet Organic, Ethanobotanicals & Natural Products NZ (Shaman’s Garden), Mushroom Wisdom, Inc., Aloha Medicinal, Half Hill farms etc. Considering the continuous growth in market demand for turkey tail extract globally, various new entries are expected into the market to grab upcoming opportunities over the forecast period.

