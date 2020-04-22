Vibration Sensor Market To 2027 Market Comparison By Regions, Types, Trends And Applications

Growing Adoption of Vibration Sensors Across Industries

Technological innovation is the key behind the growth of most industries. Among the various technologies, sensor technology has gained huge attention from manufacturers in the last few years. Increased adoption of this technology has benefitted manufacturers in expanding their production at a reduced cost. One such device is the vibration sensors, which helps in detecting abnormal vibration in industrial machines at that earliest, and thus, results in minimizing machine failure.

The application of vibration sensors has extended to various end-use industries, including oil & gas, processing, automotive, energy and power, consumer electronics, aerospace & defense, healthcare, and others. With the growing applicability of vibration sensors, Transparency Market Research has recently published a report on the global vibration sensor market. The report aims to deliver key insights by thoroughly analyzing various parameters contributing to the growth of the global vibration sensor market. This report also helps stakeholders take smarter and well-planned decisions to effectively establish themselves in the global market.

Enhanced Efficiency of Vibration Sensors Over Time

Vibration measurements generally include acceleration, velocity, acceleration, and other related measurements. Gradual modifications in vibration sensor testing technology started taking place from the early 20th century. Since then, scientists have been exploring different ways to increase the use and efficiency of these sensors. In the recent past, the importance of vibration measurement has become crucial in mechanical structural product research, maintenance, design, and production. Moreover, advancements in electronic technology, computer technology, and manufacturing processes have resulted in the development of different types of vibration sensors, thus increasing their application.

Revenue generated in the global vibration sensor market in 2017 was ~ US$ 2.8 billion. Increasing industrial IoT and adoption of wireless sensor network technology in various industries is projected to further drive the demand for vibration sensors, leading to a projected revenue of ~ US$ 4.5 billion by the end of 2027.

Global Vibration Sensor Market: Key Market Segments

The global vibration sensor market has been segmented based on type, end-use industry, and region.

Type In terms of type, the global market has been classified into accelerometers, electromagnetic velocity sensors, and non-contact displacement sensors. The accelerometers segment has been further sub-segmented into capacitive MEMS, piezoresistive, and

End-use Industry Based on end-use industry, the vibration sensor market has been divided into processing industry, automotive, oil & gas, consumer electronics, energy & power, aerospace & defense, healthcare, and others.

Region Based on region, the market is classified into North America (U.S, Canada, and Rest of North America), Europe (U.K, France, Russia, Germany, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific), the Middle East & Africa ( GCC, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa), and South America (Brazil and Rest of South America).



Global Vibration Sensor Market: Competition Landscape

The vibration sensor market is fragmented in nature due to the presence of several players. Competition is expected to intensify in the coming years with the entry of several local players. Key companies profiled in the research report on the vibration sensor market include

Honeywell International, Inc.

TE Connectivity Ltd

Robert Bosch GmbH

ASC GmBH

MTI Instruments Inc.

Keyence Corporation

Safran Colibrys SA

Hansford Sensors Ltd

National Instruments Corporation

Analog Devices, Inc.

