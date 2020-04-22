VVT & Start-Stop System Market: Increased Manufacturing of Passenger Cars to Encourage Market Growth

In accordance with the projections of a market intelligence study by TMR, the demand pertaining to the international VVT & start-stop systems market is estimated to increment at an impressive rate of growth of around 9.2% CAGR over the period of forecast that extends from the year 2017 to 2025. The said report has assessed that the opportunities in the international market for VVT & start-stop systems across the world and the said market was worth at US$41,734.7 mn in the year 2017. It is also estimated that the revenue is likely to go up to a market valuation of around US$ 64.895.9 mn by the year 2022. With such apparent lucrativeness of the said market, the already existing market players are anticipated to stay fiercely aggressive in their strategies so as to compete with their rivals. New product development is anticipated to derive optimum focus of the market participants pertaining to the world market for VVT & start-stop systems, whilst most of the market players are also predicted to expand their geographical reach. The possibilities of new market aspirants trying to make foray into the world market for VVT & start-stop systems is slim owing to the need of manufacturing set-up and technological expertise.

An up-to-date market intelligence report by Transparency Market Research (TMR) has found out that the world market for VVT & start-stop systems is mostly consolidated in nature so far as the present market scenario is concerned. It comes with a handful of international companies accounting for majority of the shares. The TMR report profiles some of the prominent names such as Schaeffler AG, Eaton Corporation plc, BMW, Delphi Automotive PLC, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Johnson Controls, Denso Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Magna International Inc., Continental AG, Valeo S.A., Toyota Motors, Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd., and Hitachi Ltd.

Asia Pacific to Lead the Market Over the Period of Forecast

Taking geographical segmentations into consideration, the region of Asia Pacific except Japan (APEJ) is estimated to be an extremely promising one in the world market for VVT & start-stop systems and the said region is expected to present market opportunities that is worth around US$ 22,947.1 mn by the end of the period of forecast i.e. by the year 2022. This sizeable chunk of demand is more than any other individual regional segment that has been studied under the purview of this report. The demand for VVT stop-start systems in the Asia Pacific except Japan region is anticipated to increment at a double digit CAGR of 10.2% over the said period of forecast and gaining traction from increased production of vehicles that are equipped with these systems together with rising disposable income amongst the urban populations that are living in this region. The region of North America comes as one of the most lucrative regions for the market vendors operating in the world market for VVT & start-stop systems. The said market is expected to expand at a CAGR of around 9.5% over the period of forecast so as to reach a market valuation of around US$ 11,589.2 mn.

