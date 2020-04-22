Warehouse Racking Market Expected to Expand at a Steady CAGR through 2027

Warehouse racking systems of various types have become an integral part of operations in and inventory requirements of a warehouse. The key aims have been making optimal use of warehouse floor space, maximizing workers’ productivity, and minimizing inventory handling costs. Industries are adopting range of pallet systems that best meet their needs of warehouse design, the type of goods and materials stored, capacity intended, and the specific picking process employed. These considerations also help in choosing the choice of materials pallets should be made of.

Advances in material handling systems used in warehouses have expanded the potential of the warehouse racking market. Some of the common types of pallet systems used in warehouse racking market are selective pallet rack, double deep, pallet flow rack, and drive-in/drive-out rack. Over the past few years, the role of warehouse racking systems has increased considerably. The lack of an apt system might disrupt companies’ performance if not taken seriously. A case in point is billion dollar startup based in the U.S. offering clothing rental service for women. Lately, delay in upgrading its warehouse racking system has made a huge dent in its perception among its customers.

Global Warehouse Racking Market: Notable Developments

Over the past few years, growing numbers of businesses in several industries have begun expanding and updating their warehouse management systems. These initiatives are further fueled by increasing trend of organized logistics gathering currency in some parts of the world.

To Understand Key Trends, Request PDF [email protected] https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=73631

Recently, a shipping service based in Malaysia, announced that it has opened a new warehouse at the Port of Tanjung Pelepas. The company aims to take advantage of Free Economic Zones within the port to avoid custom and excise duties. The facility houses selective pallet racking system, among other infrastructure.

The motivation for this facility stemmed from the need for providing better storage and cost-effective distribution solutions, along with value-added services, to FMCG customers. The warehouse racking infrastructure will help it to emerge as a warehousing and distribution hub, by extending its footprint beyond Malaysia. In various other parts of the world, rise in demands for FMCG products have cemented the potential of the warehouse racking market.

Some of the key regions in the warehouse racking market are Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. Especially, Europe and North America have been lucrative for the last few years. The growth in these regional markets have been fueled by uptake of new concepts and designs in warehouse racking systems. Further, a fast expanding e-commerce industry has also cemented the potential of these regions in the global warehouse racking market.

Report Scope Can be Customized Per Your Requirements, Click [email protected] https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=73631

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets