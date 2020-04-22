Warehouse Robotics Market To 2027 Report, Trends, Size, Share, Analysis, Estimations And Forecasts

Warehouse robotics refer to the use of robots specifically for warehouse activities such as picking, storing, packing, palletizing, transfer, and transport. Currently, warehouse robotics are increasingly being used in warehouses of different industry verticals including food & beverages, e-commerce, automotive, retail, and pharmaceutical. The global warehouse robotics market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 12.0% during the forecast period and reach value of US$ 9,579.3 Mn by 2027.

Over the last few years, the E-commerce industry has witnessed significant growth. This has augmented the demand for warehouses to store large amounts of e-commerce inventories. This led to high demand for human personnel to carry out processes and operations in warehouses. According to CBRE, a prominent international industrial real estate firm based in the U.S., rapid growth of the e-commerce sector is expected to create demand for an additional 452,000 warehouses and distribution workers by FY 2018–19, which could turn out to be unsustainable in the already labor-strapped industry.

One of the methods to deal with this labor crunch is deployment of warehouse robots in warehouses, which can ensure smooth and timely functioning of warehouses. According to CBRE, increasing investments in the deployment of robots in warehouses can help mitigate labor scarcity by boosting the productivity level of the existing workforce. This factor is expected to fuel the demand for warehouse robots. This, in turn, is projected to have a positive impact on the warehouse robotics market during the forecast period.

Moreover, increasing demand for industrial robots from SMEs is creating new opportunities for the global warehouse robotics market. For instance, Universal Robots sold about 400 cobots from 2016 to 2018 to around 100 companies, of which SMEs account for approximately 40% of share. Furthermore, increasing number of acquisitions and startups by leading players, such as Amazon and Google, has become a major trend in the global warehouse robotics market. Manufacturers are focused on strategic mergers with and acquisitions of other players in order to broaden their product portfolio. For instance, in April 2019, Amazon announced to acquire Canvas Technology, an autonomous warehouse robotics company. The acquisition is expected to make certain innovative addition to Amazon’s robot offerings. Currently, Amazon has about 100,000 systems deployed across 25 fulfillment centers.

However, lack of awareness and high costs associated with training and deployment of warehouse robotics are some of the restraints likely to hamper the global warehouse robotics market during the forecast period.

With the objective of business expansion, several players are expanding their offerings through strategic mergers and acquisitions as well as partnerships. Furthermore, an increasing number of players are spending significantly on R&D activities to develop innovative and technologically advanced warehouse robotics solutions. Some of the prominent players operating in the global warehouse robotics market are ABB, Amazon Robotics LLC, ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc., FANUC America Corporation, Fetch Robotics, Inc., KUKA AG, OMRON CORPORATION, SSI SCHAEFER, Wynright Corporation, and YASKAWA.

