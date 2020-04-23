3D Printed Automotive Components Market Upcoming Trends in 2019 – The Next Revolution in Industrial Manufacturing

OEMs have begun adopting new technologies to manufacture components and parts of vehicles, and the latest technique is known as additive manufacturing (AM) or 3D printing. This process of manufacturing utilizes the 3D printer to develop the design constructed file or CAD file into a fully functional object. This manufacturing technique enables the manufacture of diverse products of varying complexity, shape, size, and material. In the process of manufacturing, the computer operated machine or printer forms a three dimensional object.

The printer uses a combination of different materials such as powdered grains fused with different liquid molecules and projected the material layer by layer to form the desired structure. 3D printed components are highly durable, strong, and can resist higher temperatures. These benefits have prompted automobile manufacturers to shift from conventional manufacturing process to 3D printed manufacturing process.

3D Printed Automotive Components Market – Competitive Landscape

Automakers such as BMW have widely accepted the 3D printed automotive component. In 2018, the company announced plans to produce more than 200,000 components using 3D printing. The window guide rail for BMW i8 Roadster was developed by 3D printing and the company took only five days to develop it. In 2018, BMW Group built a new additive manufacturing campus to increase the production of 3D printed automotive components.

3D Hubs

Founded in 2013, 3D Hubs has production facilities in over 140 countries globally. The company, with headquarters in Amsterdam, Netherlands, has manufactured more than 2 million parts since 2013. The company’s business vertical include 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding.

Request PDF Sample For More [email protected] https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=68255

3D Printed Automotive Components Market Dynamics

Rising adoption of advanced technologies

The global 3D printed automotive components market is expected to expand owing to a rise in adoption of advanced technologies for manufacturing components in the automobile industry. Increased demand for light weight, durable, safe, highly tensile, high temperature-resistant, and less expensive components is anticipated to boost the demand for 3D printed automotive components, as these products can be seamlessly integrated in all types of automobiles.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Report Scope Can be Customized Per Your Requirements, Click [email protected] https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=68255

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets