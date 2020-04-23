Advantages of Global Cloud Migration Services Industry: know about Trends, growing demand, Driving factors and key companies CISCO Systems, IBM Co., DXC, NTT Data, Zerto, VM Ware

The Latest Research Report published by Global Reports Store on ‘Cloud Migration Services Industry Forecast 2019-2025’. Which contain 120 Pages, 80 Figures and Tables, With detailed description of past, present, and future of Cloud Migration Services Industry along with 15 Companies detailed profile analysis. Global Cloud Migration industry valued approximately USD 2.82 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 17.93% over the forecast period 2019-2025.
The growing penetration of cloud computing is one of the major factors driving the industry. Many other prominent technologies, like the Internet of Things (IoT), big data, and serverless architecture are also increasing the demand for cloud migration solutions and services among enterprises notably. The objective of the study is to define Industry sizes of different segments & countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & restraining factors which will define the future growth of the Industry. Additionally, it will also incorporate the opportunities available in micro Industrys for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
Market Player in ‘Cloud Migration Services Industry’:
Informatica
CISCO Systems
IBM Co.
DXC
NTT Data
Zerto
VM Ware
Microsoft Corporation
Amazon Web Services
Market Segmentation:
By Service Type:
Cloud Integration
Application Management & Monitoring
Disaster Recovery
Professional Service
Managed Service
By Application:
Project Management
Storage Management
Performance Management
By Deployment Model:
Public Cloud
Private Cloud
Hybrid Cloud
By Organization Size:
Small & Medium Size Enterprises (SMEs)
Large Enterprises
By Vertical:
Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)
Telecommunications & IT (ICT)
Healthcare
Retail
Public Sector
Manufacturing
Media & Entertainment
Others
By Region
North America (USA, Canada)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Rest of Europe)
APAC (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
RoW (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)
