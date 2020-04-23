Advantages of Global Cloud Migration Services Industry: know about Trends, growing demand, Driving factors and key companies CISCO Systems, IBM Co., DXC, NTT Data, Zerto, VM Ware

The Latest Research Report published by Global Reports Store on ‘Cloud Migration Services Industry Forecast 2019-2025’. Which contain 120 Pages, 80 Figures and Tables, With detailed description of past, present, and future of Cloud Migration Services Industry along with 15 Companies detailed profile analysis. Global Cloud Migration industry valued approximately USD 2.82 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 17.93% over the forecast period 2019-2025.

The growing penetration of cloud computing is one of the major factors driving the industry. Many other prominent technologies, like the Internet of Things (IoT), big data, and serverless architecture are also increasing the demand for cloud migration solutions and services among enterprises notably. The objective of the study is to define Industry sizes of different segments & countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & restraining factors which will define the future growth of the Industry. Additionally, it will also incorporate the opportunities available in micro Industrys for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

Market Player in ‘Cloud Migration Services Industry’:

Informatica

CISCO Systems

IBM Co.

DXC

NTT Data

Zerto

VM Ware

Microsoft Corporation

Amazon Web Services

Market Segmentation:

By Service Type:

Cloud Integration

Application Management & Monitoring

Disaster Recovery

Professional Service

Managed Service

By Application:

Project Management

Storage Management

Performance Management

By Deployment Model:

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

By Organization Size:

Small & Medium Size Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

By Vertical:

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Telecommunications & IT (ICT)

Healthcare

Retail

Public Sector

Manufacturing

Media & Entertainment

Others

By Region

North America (USA, Canada)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Rest of Europe)

APAC (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

RoW (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

High lite Form This Research Report:

1 Business Overview: An exhaustive description of the companies operation and business divisions.

2 Corporate Strategy: Analyst’s summarisation of the companies business strategy.

3 SWOT Analysis: A detail analysis of company Strength, Weakness, Opportunity, and Threats.

4 Company History: Progression of key events associated with the company.

5 Major Products and Services: A list of major Products, Services, and Brands of the company.

6 Key Competitors: A list of key competitors to the company.

7 Important Locations and subsidiaries: a list and contact details of key locations and subsidiaries of the company.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

Chapter 1: Executive summary

Chapter 2: Scope of the report

Chapter 3: Market research methodology

Chapter 4: Introduction

Chapter 5: Market landscape

Chapter 6: Market segmentation by product

Chapter 7: Key leading countries

Chapter 8: Market drivers

Chapter 9: Impact of drivers

