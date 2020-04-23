Automotive Camera Market to Reach approximately US$ 4,800 Mn Revenues by 2026-end

Automotive cameras are utilized for a variety of applications such as cruiser control systems and night vision systems in vehicles, particularly in passenger cars. Automotive cameras are installed in the rear and front side of automobiles as well as inside them for safety purposes. Vehicles equipped with these cameras offer better driving experience by enhancing the front and rear view of the driver.

Ongoing Advancements in Camera Technology Leading toward Cost Reduction

Over the past few years, camera-based automotive systems such as driver assistance systems have witnessed a surge in advancements, along with increasing aftermarket sales of cameras for parking surround view. Ongoing advancements in camera technology coupled with spurred production output are likely to reduce the cost of automotive cameras drastically, thereby propelling their adoption.

Demand for sensing cameras for application in advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) has increased significantly, with rising focus on safety measures on the back of road accidents. Automotive cameras have evolved considerably for integration with safety systems of vehicles. For example, a lane departure warning system leverages the video camera technology, equipped with electrically-powered steering, for enabling speedy feedback in case of critical conditions, such as swaying away from the active lane.

Increasing demand for cameras such as thermal camera, digital camera, and infrared camera in commercial vehicles is further expected to augment growth of the automotive camera market. In addition, shifting concentration of manufacturers toward using camera as a replacement for side-view mirrors will create new opportunities in the foreseeable future. Growth of the global automotive camera market is expected to remain impressive throughout the forecast period, 2017 to 2026, according to a recently published report of Transparency Market Research (TMR). Roughly US$ 5,000 Mn revenues will be reaped from sales of automotive camera around the world by 2026-end.

Compact passenger cars are anticipated to remain the most lucrative among vehicles in the global automotive camera market, followed by mid-sized passenger cars. Light commercials vehicles are also expected to gain ample revenue share of the market by 2026-end. On the other hand, heavy commercial vehicles will continue to account for the smallest revenue share of the market.

Automotive cameras will continue to witness the largest application in parking surround view, trailed behind by 360? surround view. In addition, drowsiness and blind spot applications of automotive camera will register the fastest expansion at nearly equal CAGRs through 2026.

On the basis of technology, although stereo cameras will remain preferred among vehicle owners, sales of mono cameras and infrared cameras will reflect relatively higher CAGRs through 2026. Revenues from sales of infrared cameras will remain comparatively larger than those from mono cameras.

