Automotive ECU Industry to Set Phenomenal Growth from 2019-2025

The Latest Research Report published by Global Reports Store on ‘Automotive ECU Industry Forecast 2019-2025’. Which contains 120 Pages, 80 Figures, and Tables, With a detailed description of past, present, and future of Automotive ECU Industry along with 15 Companies detailed profile analysis. Global Automotive ECU industry valued approximately USD 35 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.0% over the forecast period 2019-2025. The growing use of automotive ECUs in infotainment systems in addition to high usage in electric vehicles application is speculated to fuel the global demand. The rising adoption of the electric vehicles owing to increasing awareness of energy-efficient vehicles is also a factor in the growing demand.

Market Player in ‘Automotive ECU Industry’:

Autoliv

Bosch

Hitachi Automotive

TRW Automotive

Delphi

Fujitsu Ten

Continental AG

Dow Corning

Avago Technologies

Market Segmentation:

By Application:

Powertrain

Chassis Electronics

Safety & Security

Entertainment

Communication & Navigation

By Region

North America (USA, Canada)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Rest of Europe)

APAC (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

RoW (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

High lite Form This Research Report:

1 Business Overview: An exhaustive description of the companies operation and business divisions.

2 Corporate Strategy: Analyst’s summarisation of the companies business strategy.

3 SWOT Analysis: A detail analysis of company Strength, Weakness, Opportunity, and Threats.

4 Company History: Progression of key events associated with the company.

5 Major Products and Services: A list of major Products, Services, and Brands of the company.

6 Key Competitors: A list of key competitors to the company.

7 Important Locations and subsidiaries: a list and contact details of key locations and subsidiaries of the company.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

Chapter 1: Executive summary

Chapter 2: Scope of the report

Chapter 3: Market research methodology

Chapter 4: Introduction

Chapter 5: Market landscape

Chapter 6: Market segmentation by product

Chapter 7: Key leading countries

Chapter 8: Market drivers

Chapter 9: Impact of drivers

