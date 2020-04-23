Automotive EGR Valves Market – Look at Current and Future Industry Performance

Automotive EGR Valves Market Introduction

Exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) is a technique that is used to reduce emission from internal combustion engines, primarily diesel engines and petrol or gasoline engines. The key purpose of this technique is the reduction in emission of harmful nitrogen oxide. EGR assists the engine and its components by recirculating some part of the exhaust gas to the cylinder of engine.

There is difference in the way the exhaust gas is recirculated in a petrol/ gasoline engine and in a diesel engine. In a petrol or gasoline engine, exhaust gas in the engine cylinder gets displaced. In case of a diesel engine, excess oxygen in the exhaust mixture is replaced with exhaust from previous cycle.

Regulation of the exhaust gas in the cylinder is carried out by the Exhaust Gas Recirculation Valve (EGR valve), which is integral part of EGR system. The market of the EGR valve is directly proportional to the demand for EGR technology, as the EGR valve is a vital component of the EGR system.

Automotive EGR Valves Market – Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the market are Inteva, Shanghai SIIC Transportation Electric, Schaeffler AG, Lames, SHB Group, Shengtai Automobile Parts, Antolin, Valeo, Aisin, and Hi-Lex.

Schaeffler AG

In 2018, the Schaeffler AG established a new production facility in Xiangtan, China, as the demand for Schaeffler products is always high in the country. This plant manufactures automotive products and precise bearings.

In August 2017, Schaeffler AG announced the increase in production capacity of its plant in India in order to meet the global requirement. Consequently, the company is planning to merge its three local entities under the listed subsidiary Schaeffler India in order to build a larger combined entity and is anticipated to increase its investment from US$ 27 Mn to US$ 44 Mn for next fiscal year.

