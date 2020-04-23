Automotive Perimeter Lighting Market Review With Forecast Research Report 2019 – 2027

Automotive lighting plays a key role in ensuring passenger and vehicle safety. Automotive perimeter lighting systems are incorporated at various positions around the vehicle exterior, such as door mirror lamps, puddle lamps, license plate lights, and door handle lamps. The system contains lighting and indicating appliances incorporated to the top, front, back, and sides of the vehicle.

Automotive Perimeter Lighting Market – Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the automotive perimeter lighting market are KOITO MANUFACTURING CO., LTD., Gentex Corporation, Feniex Industries, HELLA GmbH & Co., Samvardhana Motherson Group, Magna International Inc., and Automotive Lighting.

HELLA GmbH & Co.

In October 2017, HELLA and Japan-based Company, BHAP, planned to extend their existing collaboration to the field of electronics through development and production of electronic products. HELLA is planning the construction of a Digital Innovation Campus in collaboration with Hamm-Lippstadt University of Applied Sciences and other partners. The focus is on digitalization, especially in the areas of automotive lighting technology and electronics, as well as the establishment of new innovation formats and methods.

Automotive Perimeter Lighting Market Dynamics

Rising trend of advanced lighting in luxury vehicles

The vehicle lighting used in premium and luxury vehicles contains advanced technologies such as smart lighting and the use of various light types such as laser light, LED, and OLED lights, which is a popular trend worldwide. Increasing technological developments in vehicle lighting prompt original equipment manufacturers to focus on innovation. Enhanced performance, extraordinary design, and improved security are key aspects to be considered during the development of automotive lighting.

Increase in accident rates

According to the WHO, 1.25 million people die every year, globally, as result of road-traffic. Research by WHO shows that the majority of road traffic accidents, around 95%, are caused due to human error. In the U.S., the rate of death caused by road accidents increased by 7.7% in 2015. About 94% of road accidents in the U.S. are caused due to driver error. Road casualty statistics show that 40% of collisions occur in darkness.

The risk of falling asleep while driving is a significant factor at night and accounts for 20% of serious accidents on motorways and monotonous roads in Great Britain. Automotive perimeter lighting helps reduce the number of such accidents at night; hence, the market for automotive perimeter lighting is estimated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period.

