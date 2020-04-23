Automotive Radar Market is to Obtain a Market Valuation of Around US$ 4.9 bn by 2026

Automotive radars are critical in detecting objects in different safety systems such as blind spot detection, automated emergency braking, pedestrian detection, and adaptive cruise control. A shift towards driverless vehicles is predicted to benefit the automotive radar market as radars play a key role in making an automobile completely autonomous. In addition to this, a focus on innovation, rising vehicle sales in the developing world, and an emphasis on safety and security are propelling the automotive radar market. The automotive radar market is expected to grow at an exponential CAGR of 19.5% from 2017 to 2026.

Long Range and Medium Range Radars Shoot Ahead in Automotive Radar Market

The long range and medium range radar segments have a revenue share of more than 4/5th of the global automotive radar market by range type in 2017. While the long range segment is projected to lose share going forward, the medium radar segment is on track to gain over the course of the forecast period. The long range segment should have a value of more than US$ 2.1 billion by the end of 2026 with the largest share contributed by Europe. Europe predominates in the medium range radar segment as well but companies could also seek to target North America in the automotive radar market.

In terms of region, the international market for automotive radar has been divided into the regions of Asia Pacific except Japan, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, and Japan. It has been anticipated that the region of Europe would hold on to its position as the lead player in the world market for automotive radar over the period of forecast that extends from the year 2017 to the year 2025. The European Commission has just initiated the 79 GHz venture for vehicular radars, which has laid the very foundation stone for the future advancement of the world market for automotive radar.

Automotive safety rules that compel and even accentuate the utilization of such technically advanced safety innovation across the globe is relied upon so as to propel the demand for automotive radar. Suitable macro-economic condition, for instance, better consumer confidence index, increase in disposable income, expanding urban population together with improved scope of employment in developing and developed economies alike, for example, India, Germany, South Korea, China, the U.S., Canada, and France are estimated to contribute towards the considerable growth of the said market.

Furthermore, rising interest for various advanced features, such as cruise control is anticipated to result in an upsurge in the interest for automotive radars which in turn is driving the world market for automotive radar.. Constant developments in the design and working have proved advantageous for the world market for automotive radar as well.

