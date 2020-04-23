Automotive Tire Analytics Market – Assessment, Vision and Roadmap Development

Automotive Tire Analytics Market Introduction

Automotive tire analytics is a solution for the maintenance of the tire, which helps tire regarding replacement and other aspects. Tire analytics generates data that helps the driver to analyze the issue associated with tire before it is likely to occur.

Automotive Tire Analytics Market – Competitive Landscape

Dana Inc. is a major player in the field of automotive tire analytics. Other potential players for the market include Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Sensata Technologies, Inc., and many other tire manufacturers such as Yokohama Tires, JK Tyres, Apollo Tyres, and CEAT Ltd.

Dana Inc.

Dana Inc. developed a solution for tire analytics, named Rhombus TireAnalytics Solution. It is a cloud-based platform that enables fleet maintenance managers and commercial truck owners to adopt the finest practices for maintenance of the tire and tire lifecycle management optimization. Rhombus TireAnalytics solution offers understandings of trailer and tractor tires that assist in the analysis and identification of trends of tire wear and forecast repair problems that can be directed preventively to reduce truck downtime and create scheduled replacement with optimal timeframes.

Robert Bosch GmbH

On August 21, 2018, Robert Bosch GmbH signed an agreement with Ceres Power Holdings plc. for technology development and manufacturing, and to acquire 4% equity stake in Ceres Power Holdings plc.

On August 11, 2018, Robert Bosch and Daimler partnered to develop Drive Pegasus platform by AI computing company NVIDIA. The ECU network is likely to be integrated into battery cells’ cooling circuit.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets