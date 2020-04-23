News Technology

bioabsorbable Stent Industry Analysis by Major Companies, Size, Segmentation, Industry Dynamics & Trends

The Latest Research Report published by Global Reports Store on ‘bioabsorbable Stent Industry Forecast 2019-2025’. Which contains 120 Pages, 80 Figures, and Tables, With a detailed description of past, present, and future of bioabsorbable Stent Industry along with 15 Companies detailed profile analysis. Global Bioabsorbable Industry was valued approximately USD 400 million in 2016, is anticipated to grow 4250 million by 2025. The growth is primarily driven by the increasing risk of coronary artery and peripheral artery diseases. Moreover, there is a huge growth in both public and private funding in bioabsorbable stents. A significant growth opportunity is observed due to strong product pipelines which are expected to launch in the coming years.

Market Player in ‘bioabsorbable Stent Industry’:
ABOTT REVA Medical, Inc. BIOTRONIK
Arterial Remodeling Technologies
Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.
Arterius Limited
Boston Scientific Corporation
Qualimed (Part of Q3 Medical Group)
ORBUSNEICH
Amarnath Medical Inc.

By Material:
 Polymer-Based
 Metallic

By Absorption Rate:
 Adult Stem Cell Kits
 Slow-Absorption
 Fast-Absorption

By Application:
 Coronary Artery Disease
 Peripheral Artery Disease

By End User:
 Hospitals
 Cardiac Centers

By Region
North America (USA, Canada)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Rest of Europe)
APAC (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
RoW (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

