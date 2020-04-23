bioabsorbable Stent Industry Analysis by Major Companies, Size, Segmentation, Industry Dynamics & Trends

The Latest Research Report published by Global Reports Store on ‘bioabsorbable Stent Industry Forecast 2019-2025’. Which contains 120 Pages, 80 Figures, and Tables, With a detailed description of past, present, and future of bioabsorbable Stent Industry along with 15 Companies detailed profile analysis. Global Bioabsorbable Industry was valued approximately USD 400 million in 2016, is anticipated to grow 4250 million by 2025. The growth is primarily driven by the increasing risk of coronary artery and peripheral artery diseases. Moreover, there is a huge growth in both public and private funding in bioabsorbable stents. A significant growth opportunity is observed due to strong product pipelines which are expected to launch in the coming years.
Market Player in ‘bioabsorbable Stent Industry’:
ABOTT REVA Medical, Inc. BIOTRONIK
Arterial Remodeling Technologies
Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.
Arterius Limited
Boston Scientific Corporation
Qualimed (Part of Q3 Medical Group)
ORBUSNEICH
Amarnath Medical Inc.
By Material:
Polymer-Based
Metallic
By Absorption Rate:
Adult Stem Cell Kits
Slow-Absorption
Fast-Absorption
By Application:
Coronary Artery Disease
Peripheral Artery Disease
By End User:
Hospitals
Cardiac Centers
By Region
North America (USA, Canada)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Rest of Europe)
APAC (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
RoW (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)
Table of Contents – Major Key Points
Chapter 1: Executive summary
Chapter 2: Scope of the report
Chapter 3: Market research methodology
Chapter 4: Introduction
Chapter 5: Market landscape
Chapter 6: Market segmentation by product
Chapter 7: Key leading countries
Chapter 8: Market drivers
Chapter 9: Impact of drivers
