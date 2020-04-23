Clean Label Bread Market- Trending Attributes Creating Positive Impact on the Industry Shares

Market Outlook

Bread is a baked staple food which is prepared from dough that is kneaded, moistened and at times fermented. Bread is a major food that is being consumed from prehistoric times. Bread has been prepared in a variety of shapes and sizes and has been offered to consumers in variety of forms using different ingredients and methods of preparation. Clean label bread is bread which contains no artificial ingredients or synthetic chemicals. Consumers now a days look for labels such as gluten-free, free-from, simple, minimally processed and organic in the labeling of any food product, which is the reason why, clean label is also understood to be a consumer-driven movement.

Growing demand for organic food, along with clean label ingredients in a food item such as bread is found in countries such as the U.S., U.K., France, Germany and Australia among others, due to which producers are engrossed in using clean label ingredients in their bread, which leads to the growth of the clean label bread market. It has been observed that there is a surge in demand for clean label bread particularly in Europe and North America and in order to meet growing demand, companies are launching new products that contains no harmful ingredients such as flavor, colors, etc., on a regular basis. Moreover, a spokesperson from a major bread manufacturer claimed that gluten-free bread is amongst the fastest growing clean label claims across the globe, which clearly indicates that the market of clean label bread is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period.

Some of the key potential players operating in the global clean label bread market are Barilla Group, Grupo Bimbo S.A.B. de CV, Campbells Soup Company, Associated British Foods PLC, Almarai, Goodman Fielder, Yamazaki Baking Co. Ltd, Finsbury Food Group Plc, Aryzta AG, Chipita S.A., Britannia Industries Limited, Campbell Soup Company, and Palco Food Products among others.

The clean label bread available in the market at high costs to the conventional bread available in the market, hence companies associated with clean label bread production need to find ways to offer the cost-effective solution to its customers. In today’s world, the internet has influenced consumer buying behavior continuously, buyers spend more time searching required products from various manufacturers before arriving at a decision. All companies have an online presence, but today, consumers are looking for an interactive web experience. Hence companies operating in this market needs to improve its web experience for the consumers and increase transparency of products accordingly. The role of retail and online support is no longer limited to the sale, and customer satisfaction after the sale is of paramount importance. Moreover, consumers attitude have changed drastically over the years, it has become more when it comes to processed food, and hence new entrants could focus on offering innovative products while keeping consumers perception on food items in mind, so as to enhance its foothold, globally.

