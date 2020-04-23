CRISPR Industry By End-User (Biotechnology Companies, Pharmaceutical Companies, Academic Institutes, Research & Development Institutes) and Regional Analysis & Forecast 2019-2025

The Latest Research Report published by Global Reports Store on ‘CRISPR Industry Forecast 2019-2025’. Which contains 120 Pages, 80 Figures, and Tables, With a detailed description of past, present, and future of CRISPR Industry along with 15 Companies detailed profile analysis. Global CRISPR Industry Size Study by Application(Genome Editing, Genetic Engineering, Gene Library, CRISPR Plasmid, Human Stem cells, Genetically Modified Organism, Cell Line Engineering), By End-User (Biotechnology Companies, Pharmaceutical Companies, Academic Institutes, Research & Development Institutes) and Regional Forecast 2017-2025 USD Billion and Million Units)

Global CRISPR Industry to reach USD 6000 million by 2025. The global CRISPR Industry is valued at approximately USD 248 million in 2015. The growth is primarily driven by the rising demand for drug discovery and a significant rise in research spending. Further, increasing prevalence of genetic disorders due to late pregnancies and changing lifestyle patterns have drawn the significant attention of the researchers towards this emerging technology.

Due to the easy availability of gene editing tools and cost-effectiveness, the technology has the highest adoption Gene Editing application. Some more applications include Genetic Engineering, Cell Line Engineering, and others. However, these applications still have restricted use due to some ethical issues. The total Industry revenue has been broadly segmented into the application segment, end-user segment, and geography. Each of the segments is further divided as follows:

Market Player in ‘CRISPR Industry’:

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Editas Medicine

Caribou Biosciences, Inc.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc.

Cellectis

Horizon Discovery PLC

Sigma-Aldrich Corporation

Precision BioSciences, Inc.

GenScript Corporation

By Applications:

 Genome Editing

 Genetic Engineering

 Gene Library

 CRISPR Plasmid

 Human Stem Cells

 Genetically Modified Crops (GMO)

 Cell Line Engineering

By End User:

 Biotechnology Companies

 Pharmaceutical Companies

 Academic Institutes

 Research & Development Institutes

By Region

North America (USA, Canada)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Rest of Europe)

APAC (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

RoW (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

