Electropneumatic Positioner Market- Key Players are Actuant Corporation,Danaher Corporation,Emerson Electric Co.,Hilti Corporation

Electropneumatic Positioners: Introduction

Electropneumatic positioners are devices used in control valves with pneumatically operated actuators. These valves are operated by means of electric controllers or control systems. Electropneumatic positioners convert the control signal into a pneumatic output in proportion to lift of the control valve.

Electropneumatic positioners are the conventional pneumatic positioners that have an additional integrated electropneumatic transducer. The transducer receives the DC analogue input signal from the control system and converts it into a proportional pneumatic signal, which is then sent to the conventional positioner.

Certain pneumatic positioners available in the marketplace have the option of adding an integrated electropneumatic transducer. This option provides customers with a facility to upgrade their existing control technology, while continuing to use their current reliable positioner technology with which they are comfortable and familiar.

Key Drivers and Restraints of Global Electropneumatic Positioner Market

Various factors are responsible for growth of the global electropneumatic positioner market. Some of the factors such as easy maintenance of electropneumatic positioners directly provide low usage cost. The user can save on the cost of new installations and recurring expenses on purchase of products.

Electropneumatic positioners are available with the alarm point-out function as well as built-in microcomputers and sensors that allow easy remote parameter change and monitoring

Different manufacturers operating in the market also offer easy-to-operate electropneumatic positioners

Manufacturers are focusing on advancements in electropneumatic positioners so as to offer positioners with a torque motor having quick and ultra-precise response, compact design, rugged construction, and resistance to vibration

Most manufacturers are also focusing on providing products with easy and precise calibration having zero and span adjustments. Also, internal and external mounting of position transmitters and limit switches is made easily possible.

Ongoing Advancements in Electropneumatic Positioners Driving Global Market

Manufacturers are focusing on providing the best facilities and the most efficient electropneumatic positioners. The newly developed products also feature positioners with efficient programmability and precision.

Growth in the popularity of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) is also one of the factors positively affecting the global electropneumatic positioner market

The Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) uses networked sensors and intelligent devices directly on the manufacturing floor, thereby collecting data to drive artificial intelligence and predictive analytics. Electropneumatic positioner software are expected to be synced with the AI in the near future.

The usage of IoT and AI would be much more convenient with advancements such as programmable tight shut-off function and corrosion-resistant coatings that are designed to withstand extensive vibration

The above-mentioned benefits of electropneumatic positioners are expected to drive the global electropneumatic positioner market at a rapid rate during the forecast period

