Explosive Growth for Global IT Asset Management (ITAM) Software Market 2019 | Leading Key Players – IBM, BMC Software, ServiceNow, Ivanti (HEAT Software), Atlassian, CA Technologies

IT Asset Management software is designed to inventory all the hardware and software within an organization to aid decision-making regarding hardware and software purchases and redistribution. Typically, inventory, financial and contractual data is discovered and maintained in a central repository. This helps with monitoring assets throughout their entire lifecycle. Requests to purchase assets are handled through approval workflows. The software handles acquisition details such as entitlement, chargebacks, and provisioning. Post-deployment, all maintenance activity is recorded and audits are performed until assets are retired from service.

Some of key competitors or manufacturers included in the study are: , IBM, BMC Software, ServiceNow, Ivanti (HEAT Software), Atlassian, CA Technologies, ASG Technologies, Axios Systems, SAP, Cherwell Software, Micro Focus (Formerly HPE), Freshworks, TOPdesk, Samanage, Agiloft, Symantec, SysAid, SolarWinds, InvGate, ManageEngine (Zoho Corporation), Quest Software, Certero, Lansweeper

The Important Type Coverage in the Market are , Cloud-based, On-premise

Market Segment by Applications, covers , SMEs, Large Enterprises,

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Rest of Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

Get Discount on this Report: https://www.garnerinsights.com/Global-IT-Asset-Management-ITAM-Software-Market-2019-by-Company-Regions-Type-and-Application-Forecast-to-2024#discount

