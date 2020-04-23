Financial Wellness Program Market Is Booming Worldwide | Mercer, Fidelity, Prudential

An extensive analysis of the Global Financial Wellness Program market strategy of the leading companies in the precision of import/export consumption, supply and demand figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins. The report starts by an introduction about the company profiling and a comprehensive review about the strategy concept and the tools that can be used to assess and analyze strategy. It also analyzes the company’s strategy in the light of Porter’s Value Chain, Porter’s Five Forces, SWOT analysis, and recommendation on Balanced Scorecard for supply chain analysis considering few players like Mercer, Fidelity, Prudential, Morgan Stanley, Bridge Credit Union, Health Advocate, My Secure Advantage (MSA), Edukate, BrightDime, Wellable, Your Money Line, Financial Fitness Group, Enrich, KeyBank, Prosperity Now, SmartDollar, PayActiv & Interface.

Porter’s Five Forces model is a powerful tool that combines five competitive forces which limit any industry’s profit according to external factors. These forces are the threat of new entrants, the customer bargaining power, the supplier bargaining power, the substitution to an alternative product or service, and the intensity of competition among current rivals inside the industry.

Prominent players profiled in the study: Mercer, Fidelity, Prudential, Morgan Stanley, Bridge Credit Union, Health Advocate, My Secure Advantage (MSA), Edukate, BrightDime, Wellable, Your Money Line, Financial Fitness Group, Enrich, KeyBank, Prosperity Now, SmartDollar, PayActiv & Interface

Financial Wellness Program is solutions that can help companies provide their employees with financial management education, including planning, budgeting, and alleviating financial stress. And the Financial Wellness Program can be classified to For Employers and For Employees types, and the For Employers type is leading the growing market at present.

Financial Wellness Program is used to designed for large enterprises such as Fortune 100 companies at one-by-one financial services, but these years, with the developing of digital tech, more and more employers and employees put attention on financial wellness program, to improve the enhance job attraction, keep the talents and relieve the financial stress. So there are many types of players entered into this industry, such as large financial services and banks player Morgan Stanley, insurance companies such as Prudential, FinTech companies such as PayActiv and SmartDollar, nonprofit agencies like Prosperity Now and credit unions like Bridge Credit Union. At the same time, these players noticed more on the employees? type product and some of them focus on the small and middle enterprises, while used in the mobile is another trend of this industry.

In 2018, the global Financial Wellness Program market size was 1368 million US$ and it is expected to reach 2582.2 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 9.5% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Financial Wellness Program status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Financial Wellness Program development in United States, Europe and China.

The future trends also introduced in the report which elaborates key factors of Global Financial Wellness Program such as market opportunities, future market risk, benefit, loss and profit, customer perspective, Innovation, Short Term vs. Long Term goals etc. The detailed manufacturer profiles are included with sales, revenue, and price of Global Financial Wellness Program.

Scope of the Report

Product Type: , For Employers & For Employees

Geographical Regions: United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India & Central & South America

Application: Large Enterprises & SMEs

This report covers the current scenario and growth prospects of Global Financial Wellness Program Market for the period 2019 – 2025. The study is a professional and in-depth study with around n- no. of tables and figures which provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the domain.

What are the market factors described in the report?

– Analysis Tool: The Global Financial Wellness Program Market Report contains accurate analysis and evaluation data for key industry players and market coverage using a number of analytical tools. We analyzed the growth of leading companies operating in the marketplace using analytics tools such as Porter’s five power analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study and ROI analysis.

-Key Strategic Developments: This study includes key strategic developments in the market, including R & D, new product launch, M & A, contracting, cooperation, partnerships, joint ventures and regional growth of leading competitors in the market in global competitive markets.

-Key Market Features: A report evaluating key market characteristics including revenue, price, capacity, production utilization, total output, consumption, import / export, supply / demand, cost, market share, CAGR and gross margins. The study also provides a comprehensive study of key market dynamics and current trends, along with relevant market sectors and sub-sectors.

The study includes historic data from 2013 to 2018 and forecasts to 2025, which will be useful to industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and anyone looking for key industry data in easily accessible documentation. Make clearly presented reports valuable resources Tables and graphs.

Some extract from Table of Contents

• Overview of Global Financial Wellness Program Market

• Financial Wellness Program Size (Sales Volume) Comparison by Type (2019-2025)

• Financial Wellness Program Size (Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application (2019-2025)

• Financial Wellness Program Size (Value) Comparison by Region (2019-2025)

• Financial Wellness Program Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2025)

• Financial Wellness Program Competitive Situation and Trends

• Strategic proposal for estimating availability of core business segments

• Players/Suppliers High Performance Pigments Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type [, For Employers & For Employees]

• Analyze competitors, including all important parameters of Financial Wellness Program

• Global Financial Wellness Program Manufacturing Cost Analysis

• The most recent innovative headway and supply chain pattern mapping

• Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Key questions

who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business strategies in the Global Financial Wellness Program market?

What are the key consequences of the five forces analysis of the Global Financial Wellness Program market?

What are different opportunities and threats faced by the dealers in the Global Financial Wellness Program market?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

