GaAs Photodiodes Market- Key Players are OSI Optoelectronics,Kyoto Semiconductor Co., Ltd.,Albis Optoelectronics AG,Broadcom Inc.

Global GaAs Photodiodes Market – Introduction

Gallium arsenide (GaAs) photodiodes are semiconductor devices that are designed to generate photocurrent on illumination of their effective area by light

A photodiode is the p-n junction of the oppositely doped area in a semiconductor. Photodiodes consist of optical filters, surface areas, and in-built lenses.

Gallium arsenide can produce electron-hole pairs without the slowly moving phonons, which allows quicker switching between on and off states. Also GaAs is more sensitive to the light intensity.

Increasing Demand for Use in Telecommunications to Drive Global GaAs Photodiodes Market

The global gallium arsenide (GaAs) photodiodes market is expected to be driven by increasing demand for advanced technology devices in the telecommunications sector

Demand for GaAs photodiodes for use in communication devices, such as OE converters, optical LAN, and analog and digital optical VSR communication devices, is increasing

Product Enhancement Driving Global GaAs Photodiodes Market

Gallium arsenide (GaAs) possesses high-speed PIN structure and low capacitance, which makes it more reliable and efficient

The active surface area of a GaAs photodiode offers data rate as high as around 2.5 GBPS, which makes it ideal for communication

Other features of GaAs photodiodes, such as low dark current, large spectral range (from 400 nm to 850 nm), and low noise trans-impedance equally promote growth of the global GaAs photodiodes market

Asia Pacific to Lead Global Market

In terms of region, the global GaAs photodiodes market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America

Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold a leading share of the global GaAs photodiodes market during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to presence of a large number of semiconductor companies in the region. The GaAs photodiodes market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at the maximum CAGR during the forecast period, owing to growth of the telecommunications industry and presence of a large-sized consumer electronics industry in the region.

The markets in Europe and North America are expected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period

Middle East & Africa and South America are potential markets for GaAs photodiodes

