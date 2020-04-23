Global Automotive Aftermarket Industry Overview with Detailed Analysis, Competitive landscape Forecast 2019 – 2025

The Latest Research Report published by Global Reports Store on ‘Automotive Aftermarket Industry Forecast 2019-2025’. Which contain 120 Pages, 80 Figures and Tables, With detailed description of past, present, and future of Automotive Aftermarket Industry along with 15 Companies detailed profile analysis. Global Automotive AfterIndustry valued approximately USD 320 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5% over the forecast period 2017-2025. Digitalization of automotive repair & component sales, in addition to advanced technology incorporations in the automobile afterIndustry component manufacturing, is expected to elevate the Industry growth.
The objective of the study is to define Industry sizes of different segments & countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & restraining factors which will define the future growth of the Industry. Additionally, it will also incorporate the opportunities available in micro Industrys for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
Market Player in ‘Automotive Aftermarket Industry’:
Denso Corporation
Delphi Automotive PLC
Federal-Mogul Corporation
3M
Robert Bosch GmbH
Continental AG
The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
Cooper Tire & Rubber Company
Magneti Marelli S.p.A.
ZF Friedrichshafen AG
Market Segmentation:
By Replacement Part:
Tire
Battery
Brake Parts
Filters
Body Parts
Lightening & Electronic Components
Wheels
Exhaust Components
Others
By Region
North America (USA, Canada)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Rest of Europe)
APAC (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
RoW (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)
High lite Form This Research Report:
1 Business Overview: An exhaustive description of the companies operation and business divisions.
2 Corporate Strategy: Analyst’s summarisation of the companies business strategy.
3 SWOT Analysis: A detail analysis of company Strength, Weakness, Opportunity, and Threats.
4 Company History: Progression of key events associated with the company.
5 Major Products and Services: A list of major Products, Services, and Brands of the company.
6 Key Competitors: A list of key competitors to the company.
7 Important Locations and subsidiaries: a list and contact details of key locations and subsidiaries of the company.
Table of Contents – Major Key Points
Chapter 1: Executive summary
Chapter 2: Scope of the report
Chapter 3: Market research methodology
Chapter 4: Introduction
Chapter 5: Market landscape
Chapter 6: Market segmentation by product
Chapter 7: Key leading countries
Chapter 8: Market drivers
Chapter 9: Impact of drivers
