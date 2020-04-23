Global Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit (PDU) Industry is Booming with Industry Strategies Adopted By Key Players like Server Technology, Cyber Power Systems, Raritan Inc. Tripp Lite, Geist

The Latest Research Report published by Global Reports Store on ‘Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit (PDU) Industry Forecast 2019-2025’. Which contains 120 Pages, 80 Figures, and Tables, With a detailed description of past, present, and future of Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit (PDU) Industry along with 15 Companies detailed profile analysis. Global Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit (PDU) industry valued approximately USD 1 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6% over the forecast period 2019-2025.

The increasing demand for dependable power solutions is one of the prime driving forces which are speculated to bring an impact on the growing need for this industry of data center rack power distribution units. The objective of the study is to define Industry sizes of different segments & countries in previous years and to forecast the values for the next eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & restraining factors which will define the future growth of the Industry. Additionally, it will also incorporate the opportunities available in micro Industries for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

Market Player in ‘Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit (PDU) Industry’:

APC Corporation

Vertiv Co.

Server Technology

Cyber Power Systems

Raritan Inc.

Tripp Lite

Geist

Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc.

Enlogic

Market Segmentation:

By Product:

Basic PDU

Metered PDU

Intelligent PDU

Switched PDU

By Region

North America (USA, Canada)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Rest of Europe)

APAC (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

RoW (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

Chapter 1: Executive summary

Chapter 2: Scope of the report

Chapter 3: Market research methodology

Chapter 4: Introduction

Chapter 5: Market landscape

Chapter 6: Market segmentation by product

Chapter 7: Key leading countries

Chapter 8: Market drivers

Chapter 9: Impact of drivers

