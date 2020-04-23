Global Electric DC motors Industry Forecast, Industrying Channels, Major Industry Participants, and Strategies To 2025

The Latest Research Report published by Global Reports Store on ‘Electric DC motors Industry Forecast 2019-2025’. Which contains 120 Pages, 80 Figures, and Tables, With a detailed description of past, present, and future of Electric DC motors Industry along with 15 Companies detailed profile analysis. Global Electric DC Motor industry valued approximately USD 20.20 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.1% over the forecast period 2017-2025. Increasing the application of DC Motors in industrial machinery and electric vehicles is likely to fuel the demand over the forecast period.

Market Player in ‘Electric DC motors Industry’:

ABB Ltd.

Baldor Electric Company, Inc.

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Siemens

Franklin Electric Co.

Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd.

Asmo Co. Ltd.

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc.

Anaheim Automation

Market Segmentation:

By Type:

Brushed DC Motors

Brushless DC Motors

By Voltage:

0 – 750 Watts

750 Watts – 3 kW

3 kW – 75 kW

Above 75 kW

By End Use:

Industrial Machinery

Motor Vehicles

HVAC Equipment

Aerospace & Transportation

Household Appliances

Others

By Region

North America (USA, Canada)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Rest of Europe)

APAC (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

RoW (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

Chapter 1: Executive summary

Chapter 2: Scope of the report

Chapter 3: Market research methodology

Chapter 4: Introduction

Chapter 5: Market landscape

Chapter 6: Market segmentation by product

Chapter 7: Key leading countries

Chapter 8: Market drivers

Chapter 9: Impact of drivers

