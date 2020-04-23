Global Electric Water Heater Industry Overview with Detailed Analysis, Competitive landscape Forecast 2019-2025

The Latest Research Report published by Global Reports Store on ‘Electric Water Heater Industry Forecast 2019-2025’. Which contains 120 Pages, 80 Figures, and Tables, With a detailed description of past, present, and future of Electric Water Heater Industry along with 15 Companies detailed profile analysis. The global electric water heater Industry was valued approximately USD 15.08 billion in 2016 and is anticipated to grow with 5.9% compound annual growth rate over the forecast period.

Electric water heaters are largely installed for household applications such as cooking, washing, bathing, laundry and washing purposes. All the residential applications accounted for more than 85% of the total Industry share in 2016. In a broader scenario, the residential sector has been matured in terms of demand & installations, however, commercial places such as hospitals, hotels, restaurants, shopping malls, and public places are likely to spur huge demand over the coming years. This increase in demand from the commercial sector is attributed to factors such as real estate development, development of tankless water heaters, increasing disposable income, and change in preference towards the superior quality of life.

Market Player in ‘Electric Water Heater Industry’:

American Electric Water Heater

Ariston Thermo SpA

Haier Group

Havells India Ltd.

Kenmore

Rheem Manufacturing

HTP, Inc.

Whirlpool

Eemax Water Heaters

By Region

North America (USA, Canada)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Rest of Europe)

APAC (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

RoW (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

High lite Form This Research Report:

1 Business Overview: An exhaustive description of the companies operation and business divisions.

2 Corporate Strategy: Analyst’s summarisation of the companies business strategy.

3 SWOT Analysis: A detail analysis of company Strength, Weakness, Opportunity, and Threats.

4 Company History: Progression of key events associated with the company.

5 Major Products and Services: A list of major Products, Services, and Brands of the company.

6 Key Competitors: A list of key competitors to the company.

7 Important Locations and subsidiaries: a list and contact details of key locations and subsidiaries of the company.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

Chapter 1: Executive summary

Chapter 2: Scope of the report

Chapter 3: Market research methodology

Chapter 4: Introduction

Chapter 5: Market landscape

Chapter 6: Market segmentation by product

Chapter 7: Key leading countries

Chapter 8: Market drivers

Chapter 9: Impact of drivers

