Global Marine VHF Radio market Share, Size, Growth, Type, Application, Regional Analysis and 2024 Forecast

To provide a complete Market survey, the study is further segmented in to by type, applications, and regions. This study describes the overall growth dynamics, competitive analysis and development prospects across different geographies or regions.

Marine VHF radio refers to the radio frequency range between 156.0 and 174 MHz, inclusive. The “VHF” signifies the very high frequency of the range. In the official language of the International Telecommunication Union the band is called the VHF maritime mobile band. In some countries additional channels are used, such as the L and F channels for leisure and fishing vessels in the Nordic countries (at 155.5–155.825 MHz).

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Marine VHF Radio in global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, types and applications.

Icom Inc., Standard Horizon, Cobra and Uniden are the top four production value share spots in the Marine VHF Radio market in 2016. Icom Inc. dominated with 22.78% production value share, followed by Standard Horizon with 13.94% production value share, Cobra with 10.46% production value share, and Uniden with 10.22% production value share.

On the basis of region, Marine VHF Radio is more popular in Europe than North America. Europe is the largest market segment of Marine VHF Radio, with a consumption market share nearly 29.91% in 2016

Report Covers Market Segment by Manufacturers:

• Icom Inc.

• Standard Horizon

• Cobra

• Uniden

• Raymarine (FLIR Systems)

• Entel Group

• JVCKENWOOD

Market Segment by Type, covers:

• Fixed-mount

• Handheld

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

• Fishery

• Transport

• Leisure and Recreation

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Marine VHF Radio market.

Chapter 1: Describe Marine VHF Radio Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, and market driving force.

Chapter 2: Analyze the top manufacturers of Marine VHF Radio Tablet, with sales, revenue, and price of Marine VHF Radio Tablet, in 2015 and 2022.

Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2022.

Chapter 4: Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Marine VHF Radio Tablet, for each region, from 2011 to 2022.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 2022.

Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven Marine VHF Radio market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2012 to 2022.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe Marine VHF Radio sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

