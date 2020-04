Global Road Safety Market 2019: Demand, Size, Share, Growth Opportunities, Market Potential, Segmentation, Trends & Industry Forecast to 2024

The report titled, “Road Safety Market” boons an in-depth synopsis of the competitive landscape of the market globally, thus helping establishments understand the primary threats and prospects that vendors in the market are dealt with. It also incorporates thorough business profiles of some of the prime vendors in the market. The report includes vast data relating to the recent discovery and technological expansions perceived in the market, wide-ranging with an examination of the impact of these intrusions on the market’s future development.

The Global Road Safety Market was valued at USD 2.64 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 5.95 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.45% from 2017 to 2025.

Road safety refers to the methods and measures used to prevent road users from being killed or seriously injured. Road safety provides many benefits some of which include – increased safety on roads, less maintenance required, reduced traffic jams and congestion. Road safety helping the business sector including cloud service providers, system integrators, software providers, road safety provider, and government councils.

Top Companies in the Global Road Safety Market Kapsch Trafficcom AG, American Traffic Solutions, Inc, Sensys Gatso Group Ab, 3M, Jenoptik AG, Flir Systems, Inc., Redflex Holdings Limited, Motorola Solutions Inc., Swarco AG, Information Engineers Group Inc

Key Industry Developments:

May 2019, Jenoptik signed an agreement with the city of Cologne to provide 10 semistationary speed monitoring devices with the TraffiStar S350 laser scanner This agreement aims to increase traffic safety in all city districts.

an agreement with the city of Cologne to provide 10 semistationary speed monitoring devices with the TraffiStar S350 laser scanner This agreement aims to increase traffic safety in all city districts. In February 2019, Kapsch TrafficCom signed a contract with the City Council of Avilés (Spain), to renew the management of the traffic control system over the next 4 years.

a contract with the City Council of Avilés (Spain), to renew the management of the traffic control system over the next 4 years. In April 2019, Redflex advanced its Halo platform with the launch of Halo Edge, a fully automated and integrated ANPR camera solution to deliver Clean Air / Low Emissions Zones coverage by vehicle detection, capture and monitoring compliance through processing the data from the Halo Edge intelligent cameras and other types of sensors (e.g., loops, radars, pollution sensors, rain sensors, parking meters, etc.)

Click the link to Get a Free Sample Copy of the Report Available discount (Exclusive new year offer -Flat 30% )@:

https://www.verifiedmarketreports.com/download-sample/?rid=33384&Mode=94&Source=MS

Global Road Safety Market Split by Product Type and Applications:

On the basis of Types , the Global Road Safety Market is segmented into:

Solution

Service

On the basis of Application , the Global Road Safety Market is segmented into:

Agriculture

Automotive and Transportation

Energy and Utilities

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Safety and Security

Regional Analysis For Road Safety Market:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa

Key Highlights Of The Report:

– Quantitative market information and forecasts for the global Road Safety industry, segmented by type, end use and geographic region.

– Expert analysis of the key technological, demographic, economic and regulatory factors driving growth in Road Safety to 2025.

– Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments.

– Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2025.

Inquire For Discount at:

https://www.verifiedmarketreports.com/ask-for-discount/?rid=33384&Mode=94&Source=MS

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

-Analytical Tools: The Global Road Safety Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Finally, Road Safety Market report is the believable source for gaining the market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request and market development rate and figure and so on. Road Safety report additionally Present new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

Customization of the Report : This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.

About Us:

Verified Market Report provides syndicated market research reports to industries, organizations or even individuals with an aim of helping them in their decision making process. Verified Market Report provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Verified Market Report

Direct US No: +1 (704) 266-3234

Email: [email protected]

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets