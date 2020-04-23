Global Virtual Reality Industry 2019 Business Players – Leap Motion, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Microsoft Co., Google, Sony Co.

The Latest Research Report published by Global Reports Store on ‘Virtual Reality Industry Forecast 2019-2025’. Which contains 120 Pages, 80 Figures, and Tables, With a detailed description of past, present, and future of Virtual Reality Industry along with 15 Companies detailed profile analysis. Global Virtual Reality Industry industry valued approximately USD 960 million in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 47% over the forecast period 2019-2025.
The capability of VR technology to be integrated into widespread areas like aerospace, defense, medical field, commercial, consumer electronics, and industrial field. Also with the introduction of VR sets targeted for the gaming industry, this industry has gained prominence. The objective of the study is to define Industry sizes of different segments & countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & restraining factors which will define the future growth of the Industry. Additionally, it will also incorporate the opportunities available in micro Industrys for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
Market Player in ‘Virtual Reality Industry’:
Alphabet, Inc.
Barco
HTC Co.
Occulus VR LLC
Leap Motion, Inc.
Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
Microsoft Co.
Google
Sony Co.
Market Segmentation:
By Component:
Hardware
Software
By Technology:
Non-immersive
Semi & Fully Immersive
By Device Type:
Head-Mounted Display (HMD)
Gesture Tracking Devices (GTD)
By Application:
Aerospace & Defense
Commercial
Consumer Electronics
Industrial
Medical
Others
By Region
North America (USA, Canada)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Rest of Europe)
APAC (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
RoW (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)
