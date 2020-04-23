Global Water Heater Industry: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2025)

The Latest Research Report published by Global Reports Store on ‘Water Heater Industry Forecast 2019-2025’. Which contains 120 Pages, 80 Figures, and Tables, With a detailed description of past, present, and future of Water Heater Industry along with 15 Companies detailed profile analysis. The global water heater Industry valued approximately USD 34.7 billion in 2016 is expected to grow by CAGR 5.3% over the forecast period 2017-2025.

Rising real estate development along with the increasing demand from commercial places are the major driving factors that are anticipated to fuel the industry growth. Moreover, increasing demand for tankless water heaters in point of use applications is also likely to fuel the industry growth over the forecast period. Water heaters consume a significant amount of electricity and hence manufacturers try to develop water heaters with higher efficiency. One of the newest development is hybrid heating technology, which can save up to 40% of electricity consumption. The global water heater Industry report is segmented upon energy source, storage type, end-use, and regions. Below mentioned is the brief description of each segment:

Market Player in ‘Water Heater Industry’:

A.O. Smith Corporation

American Tankless Water Heater

Ariston Thermo SpA

Havells India Ltd.

Kenmore

Rheem Manufacturing

Eemax Tankless Water Heaters

By Energy Source:

 Electric

 Gas

By Storage Type:

 Tank

 Tankless / Instantaneous

By End-Use

 Commercial

 Residential

By Region

North America (USA, Canada)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Rest of Europe)

APAC (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

RoW (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

