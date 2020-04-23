GMC based Motion Controller Market – A Latest Research Report to Share Market Insights and Dynamics

General motion control (GMC) is a type of motion control. In a GMC based motion controller, the velocity, position, torque, acceleration, etc. of machines are controlled using an appropriate machine/device. The device used could be a linear actuator, an electric motor (servo), or a hydraulic pump.

GMC-based motion controllers have witnessed significant growth during the last two decades due to rising demand for plant automation to achieve greater equipment efficiency and rising concerns regarding industrial safety. There is a great demand for GMC-based motion controllers in the semiconductor and electronics industry due to the advancement in processing speed, precision, and reliability of motion controllers. In recent times, multi-axis motion controllers are used for movement and for controlling the position of composite functions. In 2017, the global GMC-based motion controller market was valued at US$ 817.1 Mn and is anticipated to reach US$ 1,542.7 Mn by 2026, expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 7.4% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.

The ongoing industrialization in developing markets demands greater safety measures to check fatal accidents. Motion controllers are widely used in textile, assembly industries, printing, packaging, semiconductor production, and many other automation systems. More than one million workers die due to occupational accidents every year globally. Therefore, due to stringent regional government policies, safety has become aprimary concern in the field of industrial automation. Hence, increasing demand for GMC based motion controllers from different industries to ensure safety of workers is anticipated to create opportunities for GMC based motion controllers in the near future.

Presence of numerous market players and significant number of small and medium sized industries in the global market is a primary factor for the adoption of GMC-based motion controllers. Asia Pacific contributed the largest market share toward the global GMC-based motion controller market and is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period.The growth in this region is anticipated to accelerate due to increasing foreign direct investment in developing countries such as China, and India.

Global GMC-based Motion Controller Market: Competitive Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global GMC-based motion controller market. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments. Some of the prominent players in the GMC-based motion controller market include ABB Ltd., Allied Motion Inc., Delta Electronics, Inc., Fuji Electric Co. Ltd, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, National Instruments, Inc., Omron Corporation, Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric S.E., Siemens AG, Toshiba Corporation, YASKAWA Electric Corporation, and Yokogawa Electric Corp. Companies are focusing on expanding their business through strategic acquisitions and partnerships with several end-use industries.

