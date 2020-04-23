Healthcare Cloud Computing Industry 2019 Growth Opportunities, Size, Supply, Demand, Applications, Sales, Key PlayersDenso Corporation Delphi Automotive PLC Federal-Mogul Corporation 3M Robert Bosch GmbH Continental AG The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Magneti Marelli S.p.A. ZF Friedrichshafen AG “

Currently, among the deployment models, Private Cloud has the highest adoption rate in the healthcare industry. As per the research conducted by Bizwit Research, a private cloud will continue to dominate the global revenue share over the forecasted period. The security concerns among hospitals for switching to online data management adoption has primarily boosted the adoption of this deployment model.

Regionally, the global healthcare cloud computing industry is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe & RoW. The report further provides a detailed analysis of countries under each of these regions. Globally, in 2015, North America has held the largest revenue share of 40 %( approx.) in the Industry. A strong presence of service providers and various government initiatives in the region for the digitization of healthcare data are the major drivers for the region. However, the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 24% during 2017-2023. The growth in the Asia Pacific region is driven by significant development in both healthcare and IT infrastructure and rapidly increasing patient data due to rising medical tourism in Asian countries such as India and Thailand.

Market Segmentation:

By Deployment model:

 Public

 Private

 Hybrid

By Services:

 Infrastructure as a Service

 Platform as a Service

 Software as a Service

By Applications:

 Clinical Applications

o Electronic Medical Records(EMR)

o Picture Archiving & Communication System (PACS)

o Radiology Information System (RIS)

o Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE)

o Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS)

o Pharmacy Information System (PIS)

o Other CIS Applications

 Non-Clinical Applications

o Revenue Cycle Management (RCM)

o Automatic Patient Billing (APB)

o Payroll Management Systems

o Claims Management

o Cost Accounting

o Other NCIS Applications

By Region

North America (USA, Canada)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Rest of Europe)

APAC (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

RoW (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

