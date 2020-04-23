High-power Attenuator Market- Key Players are Advanced Technical Materials Inc.,AVX (Kyocera Group),JFW Industries, Inc.,Microsemi Corp

High-power Attenuators: Introduction

Attenuators are passive devices that are designed to attenuate or weaken amplitude of a signal passing through a component. They are mostly used when the application requires lowering the signal level such as antenna input of a sensitive radio receiver.

High-power attenuators have an average power rating of 100 watts and their power handling capacity is 2,000 watts or higher. Their two basic components are dummy load and variable wattage-splitter control. Most of them also come with components such as fans and heat sinks for heat dissipation.

Key Drivers of Global High-power Attenuator Market

High-power attenuators is an integral component of a system wherein lowering the voltage is extremely necessary. This lowering is required so as to ensure that high-voltage signals do not damage any electric device. Thus, high-power attenuators are preferred in test and measurement applications as well as broadcasting and networking applications.

Furthermore, in these applications, high-power attenuators play an important role for impedance matching. For example, in a case wherein output of a device is input to an RF mixer, impedance matching becomes a critical factor, as RF mixers are match sensitive and their performance can degrade if the matching is poor. Hence, attenuators are considered an ideal device to improve impedance matching.

The above-mentioned factors are expected to drive the global high-power attenuator market during the forecast period

To get glimpse of what our report offers, ask for a report brochure

Broadcasting & Networking Segment to Witness Attractive Opportunities

Developed as well as developing countries are experiencing technological advancements in the field of networking & communication. This is resulting in rising demand for high-performance and power-efficient networking devices.

Advent of 5G technology and rise in the deployment of LTE and LTE-advanced networks are expected to provide growth opportunities to the global broadcasting & networking equipment industry. This, in turn, is expected to drive the global high-power attenuator market during the forecast period.

Growing Complexity and Irregularity in Equipment to Hamper Global High-power Attenuator Market

Growing complexity in equipment is posing a challenge to high-power attenuators to match with constantly changing technologies. Furthermore, manufacturers of test and measurement equipment are constantly demanding increase in power-handling requirements for several applications. In order to meet these requirements, manufacturers of high-power attenuators have started investing in research, testing, and custom manufacturing techniques. Impact of this restraint is expected to be medium in the short term and low during the second half of the forecast period.

Looking for Regional Analysis or Competitive Landscape, ask for a customized report

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets